CVS pharmacies in Sonoma, 2 other Bay Area cities to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines next week

A CVS Pharmacy in Sonoma is one of 100 of the chain’s pharmacies across 11 states that will begin administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 11, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday.

The Sonoma store is located at 201 W. Napa Street, Suite 35.

“Supply for the initial rollout, which is sourced directly from the federal government through the pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 250,000 total doses,“ according to the company. ”As more supply becomes available the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations.“

California will receive 81,900 doses.

To receive the shot, you must be eligible under the state’s current rollout plan and register in advance at CVS.com. People without online access can call customer service at (800) 746-7287.

According to ABC7 in San Francisco, other Bay Area locations to begin administering doses are in San Francisco and Sunnyvale. Farther north, the phamacy in the Humboldt County city of Eureka will also get some doses.