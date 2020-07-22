Cyclist dies after San Francisco 'hill bomb' collision

On Friday, a group of skateboarders and cyclists gathered to ride down a steep section of Dolores Street for the annual "hill bomb" event. Andrew Sanders was riding his bike down the hill when he collided with a skateboarder. The skateboarder suffered non life-threatening injuries; Sanders died on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Examiner.

Friends gathered on Sunday evening by Dolores Park to memorialize Sanders, a recent graduate of San Francisco State University with a bachelor's degree in art, who was passionate about cycling, drawing, photography, dancing, and designing clothing.

This year's "hill bomb" event was much more disorganized than in previous years, according to friends of Sanders -- usually a single-day event, this year's took place on three separate days after initial confusion over the date. In response to this accident, the city of San Francisco has now installed speed bumps on Dolores and 20th streets in an attempt to slow down skaters.

"SF has a world renowned skate scene I love. So I hate doing this to Dolores. But two pointless deaths. Consulting now with leaders about building stronger skate culture and co-designing Slow Streets," Jeffrey Tumlin, Director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, tweeted on Saturday addressing the speed bumps. Later, Tumlin corrected himself after learning there were no fatalities (Sanders succumbed to his injuries a day later).

Madeline Wells is an SFGATE reporter. Email: madeline.wells@sfgate.com -- Twitter: @madwells22