Cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in Santa Rosa after collision with car

A bicyclist suffered life threatening injuries after colliding with a car in west Santa Rosa in Thursday, police said.

The cyclist, a woman whose name was not released, was riding westbound on West Steele Lane when the crash occurred, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said in a news release.

Multiple 911 callers summoned police to the scene at 5:07 p.m., Gloeckner said.

As she passed McBride Lane, the cyclist appeared to swerve into the lane with westbound traffic, where she was struck by the left side of a westbound Honda and thrown to the ground, according to witnesses and the Honda’s driver, Michael Steven Gutierrez, Gloeckner said.

The Honda was traveling about 15 mph, Gutierrez and witnesses estimated, according to Gloeckner.

The cyclist was transported to a hospital. More details about her status were not immediately available.

Gutierrez, 65, of Santa Rosa, was found to not have been driving under the influence. But officers searched his car because they spotted drug paraphernalia in it during their investigation, Gloeckner said.

“Several large bindles of suspected methamphetamine” were discovered in the car, Gloeckner said, along with a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics and possessions of narcotics for sale.

The crash remains under investigation, Gloeckner said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay