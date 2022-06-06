D-Day tribute film to be shown at Air Force Museum

Monday marks the 78th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces stormed several beaches in the Normandy region of France on June 6, 1944, a turning point in World War II that led to the liberation of Western Europe from the Nazis.

Joe Anderson, 72, chairman of the Russian River Valley’s Benovia Winery, celebrated the occasion early, on Saturday at a site far from France, but appropriate nonetheless. He was at the National Museum of the US Air Force In Dayton, Ohio, for the premiere of a film titled “Into Flight Once More.”

There are several reasons he wanted to be there for the movie’s debut showing, to honor veterans and pay tribute to aviation history, and one more: “I’m in it.”

The 68-minute documentary, narrated by actor Gary Sinise, documents a historic re-enactment three years ago of a 1944 flight behind enemy lines in Normandy to drop paratroopers, who then set up lights to guide a full airborne attack.

In 2019, 15 fully restored World War II-era airplanes — part of the D-Day Squadron — journeyed across the Atlantic Ocean to honor war veterans for their service, recreating the World War II flight and parachute drop.

One of those planes was Anderson’s The Spirit of Benovia, a World War II-era DC-3 that saw action in Asia against Japanese forces.

He bought the plane in 2008 and has had it restored twice. A crew flew it to Dayton for Saturday’s event from Aurora, Oregon, where the plane is normally kept.

The film’s premier Saturday night on a big IMAX screen at the museum ended with a standing ovation from the audience, which included retired and active military members and their families.

“It’s very humbling seeing the film come together and see it on the big screen,” Anderson said. “Seeing how poignant the film was for the active and retired military people, that they’d give a standing ovation was incredible, too. It was very sweet.”

Military retiree Steven Pedone, son of D-Day veteran Capt. Vito Pedone, expressed his deep appreciation for the film at the premier and plans to share it with his military unit, Anderson said.

But a handful of World War II veterans who were invited from Arizona, Ohio and Texas, Anderson said, couldn’t make it to the film’s premier due to their health.

“These stories are so important for people to hear and understand,” Anderson said. “This movie brought it all together.”

When Anderson first became involved in the 2019 re-enactment, he intended to honor his father and two uncles who all served during World War II, although they were not part of the Normandy invasion.

“As the project progressed, my attitude changed to include all these other people,” he said. “When we were In Europe — Britain, France and even Germany — the people were warm to us. I realized it was our collaboration with other countries that eventually made the world so much safer.”

(One of the occasions honored during the 2019 trip was the 70th anniversary of the Berlin airlift of 1948 and 1949, when Americans delivered supplies to West Berlin, while Soviet forces blockaded land routes.)

There is another side to Anderson’s participation in the flight Normandy three years ago.

“This has been a love affair between me and my airplane,” he said. “This whole project has been a blessing to me.”

The Spirit of Benovia was originally outfitted for the U.S. Army Air Corps as a military version of the Douglas DC-3, a civilian airliner that in the 1930s and 40s revolutionized commercial air travel worldwide.

For the war effort, the U.S. had the DC-3 modified for troop transport and dubbed it the C-53 Skytrooper. Many more DC-3s were modified for cargo transport and were designated C-47 Skytrains.

Both versions of the airliner became aerial workhorses during the war. Nicknamed “Gooney Birds” by their U.S. crews and “Dakotas” by British troops, C-53s and C-47s moved essential supplies, armaments and personnel throughout both the Pacific and European theaters.

Several of the planes used in the 2019 Normandy flight, including The Spirit of Benovia, were on display at the film premiere.

