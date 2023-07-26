DA clears deputies in Sonoma shooting that injured suspect

Two Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies who shot a man who had fired on them leading to a shootout last year in downtown Sonoma acted appropriately, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office reached this conclusion in a report released this week on the Oct. 15 incident that involved deputies Justin Clayton and Carson Shilling, and Sonoma Valley resident Nathan Smart.

The conclusion of Tuesday’s 19-page report states, “Based on the totality of the circumstances and based upon the laws of the state of California, Deputy Clayton’s and Deputy Shilling’s use of force against Nathan Smart was objectively reasonable and lawful.”

Investigators say Smart, 44, had a homemade gun and opened fire on Clayton, who returned fire before Smart was then shot by Shilling.

Smart was charged with 14 counts, including attempted murder, cruelty to an elderly person and possession of a zip gun, or homemade firearm.

He spent weeks receiving treatment at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento before reaching a plea agreement on June 21.

Smart pleaded no contest to one count of assault on a police officer with a gun and was convicted in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa in June. He was sentenced July 14 to 21 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Smart engaged with law enforcement in order to end his life.

A series of events began at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 15 when Smart threatened to shoot himself and his mother at a home in the 18000 block of Clayton Avenue, 2 miles northwest of Sonoma.

Smart denied being under the influence of alcohol, according to a county probation report.

“He recalled having an argument with his mother when his mother told him that she hated him and ‘went yippee-ki-yay and called the cops,’” according to the probation report. “He then overheard her on the phone with police saying, ‘Help. He’s coming after me.’ ”

The report adds, “Believing that he was going to go to prison, the defendant had decided to die by ‘suicide by cop’ and left the house as soon as he saw law enforcement.”

He spent four hours waiting for authorities in downtown Sonoma and tried to lure them by smashing a Chinese restaurant’s window, the probation report stated, adding that Smart smashed other windows because he didn’t want to be accused of being racist for targeting a Chinese restaurant.

Deputies got reports of a man breaking car windows on West Napa Street, and of an armed man throwing chairs at a limousine on First Street West, near Sonoma’s busy downtown Plaza, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Smart was not there when sheriff’s deputies arrived and they searched for him throughout the area.

Later that night, deputies received another report of someone breaking the windows out of cars and of businesses in the 200 block of West Napa Street in downtown Sonoma.

They encountered Smart, who opened fire on Clayton, who returned fire as Smart fled. Smart emerged from an alleyway and Shilling opened fire, striking Smart two or three times.

"Deputy Shilling decided to use deadly force to counteract Mr. Smart’s unlawful actions,“ according to the district attorney’s report. ”In light of the totality of these circumstances, we cannot conclude that his decision was objectively unreasonable.“

Smart suffered injuries to his left upper arm, right hand and right thigh, officials said.

Neither deputy was injured.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, investigators searched Smart’s home and found more parts for a homemade gun similar to the one used in the shooting.

Smart claimed the parts were his “project,” according to the probation report.

“He said ‘I was tinkering around. I was proud of it because I never did anything mechanical before. I showed it off to everyone,’” according to the report.

Smart expressed remorse when being interviewed by investigators.

In a statement included in Smart’s probation report, he said he appeared to be a “monster” but had a good heart.

“When they read the charges (in court), I feel ashamed. I stand there and think, ‘Who is this guy?’” Smart said in his statement.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi