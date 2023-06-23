DA: Unlicensed contractors identified during sting operation

Eight suspects were identified last week during an undercover sting operation targeting unlicensed contractors, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The operation took place June 13-14 at an unspecified location in Sebastopol, where suspects were invited to submit bids for various construction projects.

Unlicensed contractors in California are prohibited from bidding or contracting for work exceeding $500. The suspects each submitted bids from $1,000 to $12,000.

“California’s contractor licensing laws exist to protect all of us from unethical business practices, poor work, fly-by-night operations, and fraud,” District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement. “Bottom line, those who engage in contracting work must have a valid license.”

Names of the suspects haven’t been released and the cases are expected to be reviewed prior to court appearances later this year.

The California Contractors State License Board was involved in the operation.

“My office will continue to work with CSLB to identify and prosecute those who are violating the law and taking advantage of our county’s residents,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone who needs to report suspected unlicensed contractor activities may visit www.cslb.ca.gov or dial 1-800-321-CSLB (2752).

Unfair business practices and false advertising may also be reported to the District Attorney’s Environmental and Consumer Law Division at 707-565-5317 or ecld@sonoma-county.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi