Fire causes estimated $200,000 in damage to Petaluma house

Petaluma fire officials credit a swift attack with sparing most of an east Petaluma home from damage during an aggressive fire Thursday evening.

But a blaze in the garage and attic of the Whitney Way residence still caused estimated losses of $200,000, Assistant Fire Chief Chad Costa said in a news release.

The garage was engulfed in flames when two engines and other crews arrived shortly after 5 p.m. at the house near Casa Grande High School’s athletic fields.

A search of the structure showed the family of four that lives there was not inside, and no one was injured, Costa said. But firefighters had to tear holes in the roof to vent heat and gases from the blaze, though smoke still caused significant damage inside.

Costa said the fact that residents had closed bedroom doors spared most of the contents inside those rooms.

The family nonetheless had to seek lodging at a local hotel because both electrical power and gas were cut to the house, he said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

Rancho Adobe and Sonoma Valley fire crews covered several other calls inside the city while Petaluma firefighters were busy addressing the Whitney Way fire, which was knocked down in about 20 minutes, Costa said.

