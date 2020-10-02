Damage to roads, parks, utilities from Glass fire already in millions of dollars for Sonoma County and Santa Rosa

While firefighters continue their campaign to gain an upper hand on the Glass fire, municipal crews deployed around the Sonoma County are taking stock of the destruction and beginning extensive repairs to public infrastructure in the sprawling burn zone around eastern Santa Rosa.

The five-day fire has already caused several millions of dollars in damage to roads, parks and other public assets, and the cost figure is likely to rise in the coming days as more of the fire scar is surveyed.

Some initial repairs along roads are necessary to make way for utility workers to restore electricity, gas and communication services, and provide the roughly 19,000 people in Sonoma County still under mandatory evacuation a safe route home.

The current cost just to patch roads, remove hazardous trees along roadways and replace guard rail, signs and at least one plastic culvert all melted by flames within county rights of way is projected at $6 million, according to Johannes Hoevertsz, director of county transportation and public works. If that total holds, it would exceed initial damage figures from the Meyers and Walbridge fires in August, as well as last year’s Kincade fire, but represent only about half of the $13 million financial hit the county took from the 2017 firestorm.

“While it’s another fire, it’s different than the last ones we met,” Hoevertsz said. “This fire was in more secluded areas where the roads are perhaps narrower and less traveled. So it’s a different strategy for these roads, for tree felling and repopulation.”

Calistoga, St. Helena, Los Alamos and Adobe Canyon roads just outside of Santa Rosa are the routes that will need the most work, and make up the bulk of an estimated 16 miles within the burn zone on the county’s expansive road network, Hoevertsz said. By comparison, the Walbridge and Meyers fires resulted in damage to about 25 miles of road, while the Kincade fire damaged 75 miles and more than 90 miles needed repair after the Tubbs, Nuns and Pocket fires in 2017.

The county also may benefit from some minor cost savings by adding on to existing contracts from the two wildfires this summer, Hoevertsz said. Crews with the county and outside contractors will be out in the field to perform work alongside crews from PG&E, AT&T and Comcast, which have already mobilized to fix or replace downed poles and lines, and restart services, company representatives reported.

Flames have once again burned through Hood Mountain Regional Park and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, each of which was also damaged in the 2017 firestorm. Parks staff has been unable to access either site, so the extent of damage to trails, bridges and several multimillion dollar retaining walls is unclear, said Melanie Parker, deputy director of the county’s regional parks system.

“There’s so many unknowns right now,” she said.

Fire and law enforcement officials have placed a premium on restoration of power and gas before they lift additional evacuation orders or warnings for areas still in danger from the the Glass fire, which had burned 58,880 acres by Thursday night, and stood at 5% containment, with at least 67 homes destroyed in Sonoma County. Power was restored hours after evacuation notices were downgraded or lifted Tuesday afternoon in the Rincon Valley and Skyhawk areas of eastern Santa Rosa.

As of Thursday night, nearly 12,000 PG&E customers were still without power in Sonoma and Napa counties, either due to the fire or at the request of firefighters, said Deanna Contreras, a company spokeswoman. Once Cal Fire gives the go-ahead that it is safe, PG&E crews will prioritize completing utility work along Highway 12, in the Oakmont and Kenwood areas, where 5,300 homes and businesses were without electricity, and 3,400 customers were without gas, she said.

On Highway 12, Caltrans has begun replacing more than a mile of burned guard rail, as well as removing scorched trees that pose an immediate threat, said Jeff Weiss, a regional spokesman. Caltrans placed generators at Highway 12 intersections to operate the stop lights that are still without power, and also hired Petaluma-based Team Ghilotti to help make emergency repairs, including installation of concrete barriers until the guard rail can be permanently fixed and erosion control measures to stem any runoff — for whenever the rain does arrive. Caltrans crews will start assessing fire damage on Highway 128 on Friday, Weiss said.

The charred remains of posts holding up a guard rail along Highway 12 near Oakmont is one of the problems created by the Glass fire needing attention before it is safe for evacuated residents to return. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa public works staff on Thursday were out reviewing damage to city property. The fire did upwards of $500,000 in damage to roads, sidewalks and underground pipes and drainage systems, said Assistant City Manager Jason Nutt, who heads the transportation and public works department. It was a fraction of the fallout after the 2017 fires, he said, where repairs to city infrastructure totaled $60 million, when about 3,000 homes were lost in Santa Rosa.

“That fire stuck around those areas a long time,” Nutt said of the 2017 disaster. “In this instance, it was in and out, did its damage and moved on. It just touched inside the city limits. So we feel very lucky we didn’t lose more facilities.”

Additionally, the city has identified a pedestrian bridge at a public park on Mountain Hawk Drive in the Skyhawk community that will need to be repaired, Nutt said. Tests are underway to ensure plastic components that may have overheated in the fire don’t leach into the water system and contaminate drinking water with benzene, a toxic chemical compound that was found in Fountaingrove pipes after the Tubbs fire. Initial water quality results are due back by Monday, Nutt said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.