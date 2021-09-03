Damaged Bodega Country Store a hub of activity for over a century

The damage done when a Jeep Cherokee crashed into the front of the old McCaughey’s Store in Bodega last weekend will be assessed in dollars. But in the currency of hometown history the value lies in the good news that the 160-year-old landmark is sturdy enough to repair.

When somebody tells you “They don’t build ‘em like they used to,” believe it.

If the business, now called Bodega Country Store, still sells enough groceries to qualify as a market, it has a shot at being the oldest continuous one in the county. In fact, when the building went up in 1866, it replaced an earlier general store on the same property that dated to 1854.

The 1866 model — the one with plywood covering the recent damage — when paired with the landmark tavern across the road, which is called the Casino but isn’t one, in fact, comprise what today we might call “Downtown Bodega.”

...

MUCH OF the town’s history revolves around the meticulous notes kept by Howard McCaughey, whose father, James McCaughey, bought the 1850s Rossiter Brothers general store, in its “new” building in 1867. When McCaughey died in 1900, his sons Howard and Walter inherited the business. Walter practiced law in San Francisco. Howard stayed home and ran the store. They were a good team, as surviving correspondence about what merchandise Walter should buy and send for Howard to sell, testifies. Requests found in Howard’s letters are for such essentials as: “oil for the Smiths’ boat” (the Smith brothers were the very first commercial fisherman on Bodega Bay), “long wax candles such as used by Catholics wanted before Christmas.” And special requests:” “Fred Williams wants a black overcoat and I need one myself and if you can get a wholesale price for two, do so.”

Howard also inherited his father’s role as postmaster not long after the postal service changed the name from “Smith’s Ranch” to “Bodega,” a name originally assigned to the area that became Sebastopol.

The store was the hub of the town that grew around it along with the neighboring stage stop immediately east of it known as the Murray House and the lumber mill on Salmon Creek. The community was generally known as “Bodega Corners” or just “The Corners” because three roads converged there, one heading east to the inland valleys, another west to the deep-water port on Bodega Bay, the shipping point for lumber first, later dairy products and potatoes to feed the hungry ’49ers, and the old trail south to Valley Ford.

...

McCAUGHEY family members said Howard always intended to write a history of the area. It seems he kept literally thousands of letters, not only to and from his brother but to other businessmen and customers, and even more notes to himself about people and events. Thus, Howard’s “papers” constitute a treasure trove, which his daughter, the late Ruth Burke, used to create a two-volume history of the Bodega area. The work entitled “An Intimate History of Bodega Country and the McCaughey Family,” was published by the Tomales Regional History Center in 2007.

Writing in 1981, I suggested that Howard McCaughey was much more than a storekeeper — that he was, like his establishment, an institution. That observation was not without “inside information” about what the store and its owner meant to the wider community in the first half of the 20th century. Forty years later, I can offer testimony.

My husband, John LeBaron, who grew up in on the southern Sonoma County coast, left an unfinished memoir of his early years when he died in 2014. He was remembering his father, Art LeBaron, a banker in Valley Ford, when he offered a “retro-visit” to McCaughey and his general store. Herewith, an excerpt from that memoir.

“He and Howard, a scholarly man, were lifelong friends and their correspondence, some of which still exists, would almost make a book on its own. They wrote back and forth to each other for years on an almost daily basis, discussing the events of the day, their region and its happenings. Sometimes they met and visited for long hours in Howard’s tiny and cluttered office, in the back of his store, which also doubled as the Bodega Post Office.

“McCaughey’s … was truly a wondrous place for a young boy to explore … it has been doing business at the same location since the 1850s. … It was truly an old-fashioned general store in every sense of the word. It was chockablock with every imaginable type of merchandise, from foodstuffs through hardware and clothing. There were guns and ammunition, coils of rope, great bins of nails, huge cheeses, stacks of Levis, teetering shelves of canned goods, coffee pots, crockery, rain slickers, patent medicines, shoes and much more.