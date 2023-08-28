When Dan Markwyn first stepped onto Sonoma State College as a temporary instructor in 1967, both he and the initial phase of a campus erected in a field at the cloddy eastern fringe of Rohnert Park were light on history and standing and gravitas.

Several decades later, Sonoma State University had grown greatly in size and esteem. And Markwyn was celebrated as a history professor extraordinaire: brilliant, supremely knowledgeable, doggedly committed to honoring even painful historical truths, funny and a master at conveying information and insight — and the love of learning.

Markwyn had served as chair of both the History Department and the faculty, and had received the Distinguished Professor Award, when he retired in 2000. He remained a near-celebrity contributor to the school’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and an array of history-focused community organizations that include the Museum of Sonoma County and the county Historical Society.

An insatiable reader, avid baseball fan and longtime resident of Santa Rosa, Markwyn died at home Aug. 21. He turned 90 in May.

Among the many lives he influenced was that of Eric Stanley, the Museum of Sonoma County’s associate director and its curator of history. Stanley credits Markwyn with setting him on the path to his life’s work.

“He was the best teacher I ever had,” Stanley said. He had declared himself a history major at Sonoma State when, 30 years ago, he took his first class with Markwyn and quickly affirmed his academic and career focus.

Stanley said that as a student he could not have hoped to achieve the intellectual capacity of someone like Dr. Markwyn, “but you get a feeling for how they think.” Stanley’s written notes for other professors’ lectures might be a rambling mishmash of quotes and dates and phrases, but his notes tracking a talk by Markwyn could be neatly ordered by topics and subtopics.

Stanley said it was Markwyn who recommended the subject of his master’s thesis: the Carrillo Adobe, the ruins of Santa Rosa’s first nonnative residence. “That really connected me to local history, and everything I did moving forward,” he said.

Markwyn later worked innumerable volunteer hours advising, assisting and supporting Stanley, other local champions of local history and the Museum of Sonoma County, which occupies Santa Rosa’s stately former post office building on Seventh Street.

“He was a historian by trade and a mentor by avocation,” said Margie Purser, a colleague of Markwyn at both SSU and the county museum, and in numerous community endeavors.

“He wasn’t going to write 100 books, but he launched probably 100 careers.”

Daniel William Markwyn was born May 10, 1933, in Denver. He grew up in Colorado and in Southern California. Upon graduation from high school in 1950 he enrolled at Colorado A&M, predecessor to Colorado State University.

He dropped out in 1953 to join the Marine Corps. When he was shipped to Korea, an armistice had replaced warfare with an uneasy peace.

“He was near the DMZ and armed, but not in combat,” said his daughter, Abigail Markwyn of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Markwyn served three years with the Marines and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He resumed his formal education, earning a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1961.

He taught junior high and high school for a while, then left education to test retail work at a Broadway department store in Southern California. Choosing to return to academia, he enrolled at San Jose State College, which awarded him a master’s degree in history.

Markwyn had some free time before moving on to Cornell University to pursue his Ph.D, so in 1967 he took a temporary post at the fledgling Sonoma State College.

In a retrospective he wrote a dozen years ago, he recalled the moment he arrived at the school in his VW Bug. He saw that “the roughly 200-acre campus was dominated by two massive poured-concrete buildings, Stevenson and Darwin halls, at its center.”

As he beheld the minimalist, remote college, he wrote, he wondered “how the place connected to nearby communities.”

He’d not had much of an opportunity to answer the question when he completed his one semester of work and departed, sensing “no reason to believe that I would ever see Sonoma State again.”

Then 34, he moved on to New York State and a doctorate in history program at Cornell University. A fellow Ph.D. candidate, Margaret Josephine “Jo” Rummell, will always remember how the two of them met.

“We would sit next to each other at a table in a rather small seminar,” she said.