Dangerous waves expected along Sonoma Coast as rain subsides

As rainy weather tapers off across Sonoma County on Friday, dangerous surf conditions are expected along the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s storm brought about a half-inch to an inch of precipitation to the North Bay valleys and over an inch to higher elevations, according to weather service meteorologist David King.

King said the rainfall was not strong enough to cause significant flooding or debris flows at areas burned in last year’s wildfires.

Showers are expected to linger Friday morning before clearing up in the afternoon, King said.

A beach hazards statement, warning of large breaking waves, strong rip currents and sneaker waves, is set to go into effect at 10 a.m. and last until 10 p.m. Friday night.

Breaking waves of 20 - 23 feet are forecast.

Beach-goers are cautioned to remain vigilant and not turn their back on the ocean.

Forecasters are expecting a drying trend starting Friday, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-60s this weekend and the low 70s by midweek next week.

