Danville teen recounts escape from his father’s murderer during Sierra trip

A Danville teen who hid in the Sierra County wilderness after his father was shot and killed recently recounted how he survived to People Magazine.

Jack Gershman, 15, and his father, physician and pharmaceutical executive Ari Gershman, were at the Tahoe National Forest for a Fourth of July weekend getaway when they pulled over to ask for directions.

A driver pulled up behind them and open fired, killing Ari.

Jack ran into the woods but was unable to call the police without cell service. When he finally was able to call, Jack was told that a helicopter would locate him. But it never came.

“A few times I'd wake up because I had a dream of a helicopter coming and getting me, but every time I got into the helicopter, I'd wake up again,” he told People Magazine.

Jack was alone until about 4 p.m. the following day, when one of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s K-9 units found him.

"I heard people calling for me and just followed their voices and ended up getting rescued,“ he said to People Magazine.

Jack Conway, 40, was arrested on suspicion of Ari’s murder not long after Jack was rescued. Conway also has been charged with attempted murder, burglary and firearms crimes.

Now, Jack is home safely with his mom, Paige, and his two siblings. The family is still recovering from Ari’s death while Paige battles Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help the family with funeral costs, chemotherapy treatments for Paige and other expenses. The page has raised over $616,000 of its $650,000 goal, as of Friday.