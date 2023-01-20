A Friday court appearance for a Windsor attorney accused of stealing $500,000 from trust funds was postponed for two weeks to give the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office time to review the case.

Attorney Michael Voorhees is now scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1. He was arrested by Santa Rosa police Jan. 11 on charges of fraud and embezzlement of over $500,000 related to trusts he managed.

Voorhees was released without bail, a spokesperson from the DA’s office said.

A representative from the DA’s office said Friday that prosecutors expect to finish their review of the case next week.

Voorhees’ attorney, Marty Woods, could not immediately be reached for comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.