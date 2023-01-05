Data shows Russian River’s forecasted flooding

The National Weather Service has released a hydrograph predicting the Russian River will flood in Guerneville this week.

The river is first expected to reach flood stage in Guerneville around midnight Thursday, cresting at 32.9 feet around 1 a.m. before falling again below monitor level. Flood stage is 32 feet.

But federal projections now show the river potentially rising to 39.7 feet by early Monday and lingering above flood stage for least another day and a half, according to the latest models from the California Nevada River Forecast Center operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

