Dating in the coronavirus era daunting even around Valentine’s Day

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 13, 2021, 5:36PM
Jeny Lynn is a nanny and self-described craft beer snob whose quest for companionship during the pandemic keeps running into the same roadblock.

Using a dating app called Hinge, Lynn has had no trouble finding men who share her interests. She lets them know upfront that the first few dates will be socially distanced. She cares for two children, both under 3, and often sees her mother, who suffers from a chronic lung ailment.

This news, that the relationship will not immediately take a physical turn, has a led to a string of ungallant blokes heading for the exit.

“I can’t trust them yet, I don’t know them, and I have people in my life who are high-risk,” said Lynn, 31, of Rohnert Park. “But then as soon as they see we’re not going to make out on the first date, the response is, ‘I’m going somewhere else.’ It’s disappointing. It definitely puts a damper on me wanting to date.”

The task of finding love — or, short of that, more fleeting physical connection — can be challenging enough during ordinary times. That difficulty has been compounded by the social distancing and other public health safety protocols guarding against COVID-19.

Canceled concerts, shuttered pubs, coffee shops, libraries, bowling alleys and other public places have drastically decreased the chances of spontaneous meetings, leaving online dating as the only game in town. With Valentine’s Day looming, we gathered stories from singles on the front lines of the daunting dating landscape. While it was clear from some people that the coronavirus threat has disrupted Cupid, others reminded us that love often finds a way.

The dating obstacles aren’t always a bad thing, in that it gives time to learn about someone or even can save on gas money. By forcing people to proceed more slowly than they otherwise might, the virus can serve as a kind of quality control. At the end of a long phone call with a prospective partner, Kate James of Novato learned “he was an anti-vaxxer.”

“If it wasn’t for COVID, I probably would’ve driven to Campbell” — 80 miles away in the South Bay — “and that would’ve been a huge waste of time,” James said.

Other courtships have benefited from the need, imposed by an infectious disease, to get to know and trust one another before inviting a new partner into one’s … bubble. While Lynn, James and others are still looking, some intrepid, lucky souls have found partners in the past year, COVID-19 be damned.

Are you COVID-worthy?’

Dating “is a risk in and of itself” said Jennifer Westcott, a marriage and family therapist in Santa Rosa. “When you add COVID to the mix, the risk is much weightier.”

For some, that risk isn’t worth it. They’ve decided to exit the dating arena, during the pandemic, taking the opportunity “to look inward, getting clear on the things they want in their life,” Westcott said.

“This is a great time to take a deeper dive, to figure those pieces out, so that on the other side of COVID they can then take a class, join a gym or a hiking group,” she said.

Those who opt to stay in the dating game must ask potential mates, she said, “Can I be isolated with you? Can I let you in my bubble? Are you COVID-worthy?”

The partner that stuck

Like Lynn, Kelly Patterson has been cautious, and was ghosted by some guys who didn’t share her concerns. “And then one day,” she said, “I matched with one that stuck.”

His name is Cody, and he’d recently returned to Santa Rosa, after serving in the Marine Corps. Shortly after they “matched,” and talked, but before they met in person, he left for a three-week training, for a new job. He called her nearly every night, from his hotel. “His roommates even knew my name,” Patterson said.

They were eager to meet, upon his return. But he’d just been on a plane, so Patterson asked him to wait one more week.

“Him being OK with that — that was something special,” she said.

Finally, five weeks after “matching,” they went on a date, to Veteran’s Memorial Beach in Healdsburg, followed by a visit to Amy’s Wicked Slush. The next day they went to Armstrong Woods. With the whole world closed, they came up with creative ideas for dates. They’ve taken up clamming in Bodega Bay, and rediscovered the charms of playing “Super Mario Bros.” on Nintendo Switch.

Being forced to go slowly helped them build a stronger foundation for their relationship.

Garage date

Melissa Geissinger, for her part, has pioneered an event she calls “the garage date.”

She and her husband separated in April. They weren’t doing well, “and the lockdown was sort of the last straw for us,” she said.

Geissinger lives in Coffey Park and has partial custody of her 2-year-old son, who has a severe heart defect. Unable to see friends and family, her isolation felt acute, at times. She joined a Facebook group for single hikers, and made a lot of friends through that, but didn’t strike sparks with any of them.

Five weeks ago, “in a moment of weakness,” she said, she got on the Tinder app, and quickly came across an old friend, Ron. They reconnected. He shared that he’d had feelings for her 15 years earlier. They started dating. Because he is an essential worker at a grocery store, “we can’t be together the way a normal couple is,” Geissinger said. They’ve perfected the “garage date,” sitting across from one another at a large table “like rich people in a posh dining room,” she said, “except we’re surrounded by workshop equipment and boxes of old baby clothes.”

They’re waiting until both are vaccinated before sharing a first kiss.

“Now I have a boyfriend I’m crazy about, but can’t get anywhere close to,” she said. “I feel like I’m 14 again.”

Meditating instead of bar hopping

Dennise Gaj ventured back into the dating arena, after a couple years away. The changed terrain, the inability to meet people in bars or restaurants, has made it challenging. “You can’t say let’s grab drinks or dinner. That’s just not the environment we’re in.”

Before the pandemic, “there were a lot more dating options,” Gaj said. Relying totally on dating apps “has been a little trying.”

They aren’t for everyone. Michael Loeffler is a Petaluma psychotherapist who hears this from some of his single clients: “I’ve tried these websites or apps and they’re all looking for somebody younger.”

“Relationships that used to be spontaneous are now filtered through these algorithms,” which makes finding a partner “harder still,” Loeffler said.

While Gaj waits to find the right person, she’s working on herself, making time for yoga and meditation, cultivating a “healthy, vulnerable, open mindset,” in the hope, she said, of “getting the same in return.”

Happy Hour Garden Club

Karen Shaw is here to tell you a dating app isn’t necessary. Shaw found out from a friend that she lived just a half-mile, in the city of Sonoma, from a single guy the friend knew. He was new in town. Could Shaw show him around? Sure, she said. They got together once in a while for a cocktail, but that was it.

“We were just friends,” she said. Then the deadly virus arrived, and they became platonic pandemic buddies.

Shaw rides her horse most mornings. “He’d come over, and I’d have a messy pony tail after being at the barn,” she said. “It was low pressure, which I liked.”

They’re both green thumbs, and would walk to one another’s houses, to garden. They started a Happy Hour Garden Club, sipping champagne, while pulling weeds or planting succulents. The club consisted of just the two of them. In June, something changed.

“We realized this is pretty great,” she said. They started dating, and have been an item ever since.

At 48, she’s a decade younger than her partner, who admitted, after they got serious, “I thought I was too old for you.”

When it comes to relationships, Shaw said, it’s not about age, rather “it’s about how compatible you are. We’re super compatible.”

Delayed first kiss

Caitlin Quinn preferred dating apps to meeting random dudes out on the town.

“A lot of people want to meet someone serendipitously, by chance. Personally, if I’m out in a bar, I don’t want strange men, or women, talking to me,” Quinn said.

In August, she met Brandon on Tinder. Out of “an abundance of caution,” she said, they spent far more time than usual talking and texting, before finally meeting at The Block in Petaluma, where they immediately hit it off. As the evening came to an end, Quinn told him, memorably, “I want to kiss you, but it’s our first date during COVID.”

They shared a masked hug instead. Brandon was a former chef, now working for a winery, living in a rented cabin in Cazadero. Once it was clear they wanted to see more of one another, Quinn started visiting him up there. As the communications coordinator for Conservation Corps North Bay, she was able to work remotely.

“We just kind of fell into spending more and more time together,” she said. “I would hang out with him and his coworkers. They’d talk about wine, and making food.”

Quinn is a vegetarian, so he started preparing more meatless dishes. “I’ve never been one to get overly excited about food,” she said. “But watching him cook and be excited about food gets me excited about food.”

The pandemic, in its odd way, gave them a gift — “the flexibility to spend a lot of time together, and figure out pretty quickly we were a good fit,” said Quinn, who eventually started bringing her dog to Cazadero. Arlene is a 5-year-old poodle-mix rescue. “She fell in love with him, too.”

Quinn was already in the process of buying a house in Petaluma when she met her beau-to-be. When she closed on the sale in mid-November, “we just said ... let’s move in together.”

“Other than all the chaos,” she concluded, “2020 was actually a pretty good year for me.”

You may have magic’

For all the talk of proceeding with caution, the pandemic has hurried things along, moving up the timetable for many other couples, as well. A poll conducted by the apartment rental service Zumper revealed that 20% more people had decided to move in with their significant other in 2020 than the previous year. Nearly half of the 750 couples polled made the decision to cohabitate less than six months into their new relationship.

Will those relationships have legs? Westcott, the Santa Rosa therapist, has worked with couples who decided to move in together during the pandemic, and has urged them to be cautious. The coronavirus era has a way of “exposing the cracks and fault lines” in relationships, she said.

Then again, she said, “if you can hang in there together through all of this, you may have magic.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

