Daughter of author Michael Lewis among 2 dead in head-on crash near Truckee

Two recent Berkeley High graduates died Tuesday in a crash on Highway 89, near Truckee, Calif.

The victims, Ross Schultz, 20, and Dixie Lewis, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on collision, according the California Highway Patrol. The news was first reported by Berkeleyside.

Dixie Lewis was the daughter of bestselling author Michael Lewis and photographer Tabitha Soren. Schultz was a soccer player and member of Berkeley High's NCS Championship soccer team, and was attending Cal Poly Pomona.

The students' vehicle was traveling northbound on State Route 89, CHP told SFGATE in a statement. Their vehicle collided with that of a 45-year-old from Fernley, Nev., traveling southbound. No alcohol or drug use is suspected.

"The Berkeley students' vehicle entered the southbound lane of State Route 89 and struck the other vehicle head on," CHP said. "The driver of the southbound vehicle suffered from minor injuries only."

"We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced," Lewis said of Dixie in a statement to Berkeleyside. "She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can't find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going find ways for her memory to live in her absence."

Schultz's family posted a Caring Bridge page on Wednesday, writing, "We are saddened to share the news that Ross was taken from us in a fatal car accident yesterday May 25th in the afternoon in Truckee, California. He was with his girlfriend Dixie who also passed away."

Michael Lewis is one of the most celebrated nonfiction writers in America. His work includes "Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game," that was adapted into the 2011 Oscar-nominated movie. Lewis also penned "The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game" (2006) and "The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine" (2010), both of which were adapted into acclaimed movies.

Tabiha Soren's photography included the 2015 exhibition "Fantasy Life," that showcased images of 21 baseball players selected for the Oakland A's 2002 draft class. She also worked as a reporter for MTV News.

SFGATE reporter Joshua Bote contributed to this story.