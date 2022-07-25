Dave Chappelle’s shows prompt local joy, concern

Is Dave Chappelle, the overwhelmingly popular and continuously controversial comedian, a comic genius or a cultural loose cannon?

While a lot of Sonoma County is talking about exactly this right now, the answer may depend on who you ask.

Tickets sold out for Chapelle’s two shows this week at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center when they went on sale without prior announcement. Two more shows were added and within hours, quickly sold out, too.

The center reported a total of 6,364 tickets sold in eight hours.

Meanwhile, Chappelle’s show at the First Avenue club in Minneapolis was canceled last week in response to online petitions protesting the comedian’s past jokes about the transgender community.

That show was moved to the city’s Varsity Theater, where protesters gathered outside. Despite the response, a second show was soon added.

Encouraged by the protesters in Minneapolis, Santa Rosa native Joy Anderson, a 24-year-old nonbinary member of the transgender community, launched an online protest Thursday night against the Luther Burbank Center’s booking.

Anderson had gathered 100 signatures by Friday.

“We got a response from Luther Burbank Center that they were willing to meet with us,” said Anderson, who moved to Oakland last month but still remains active in Sonoma County’s trans community. “It sounds like we might get a meeting next week, but we haven’t set anything yet.”

The issue is important because of the potential for discrimination and even violence against transgender people, Anderson said.

“Dave Chappelle is using the queer community, particularly the trans community, as a punchline, and that’s spreading stereotypes,” they added.

'You never know what’s going to happen’

Luther Burbank Center is renting the facility to Live Nation, which produces Chappelle’s shows, said Anita Wiglesworth, the center’s vice president of programming and marketing.

“We wouldn’t be the ones to make that decision” to cancel or move the shows, she explained. “We are hearing feedback from the community, and we always want to be sensitive and hear people.”

On Friday, Luther Burbank Center officials issued a statement calling the venue “a place for diverse voices to be heard.”

“The LBC has been a gathering place for over 40 years, working with the community and a number of presenters to provide a place for diverse voices to be heard. This show is being offered by Live Nation, who has rented our facility over many years. During that time, they have brought a wide variety of artists and voices to the stage,” officials said.

“We always appreciate feedback from our community, and we have shared the collective concerns we’ve received with Live Nation. In addition, we have been inviting those who have expressed their thoughts to meet and keep the conversation going so we are able to find ways to better support and elevate the voices of our entire community.”

For many, Chappelle is a comedic treasure. In 2006, Esquire magazine labeled him the “comic genius of America,” and in 2019, he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Even so, Chappelle’s remarks about transgender people in his 2021 Netflix special, “The Closer,” sparked a walkout among some Netflix employees.

In May, Chappelle was charged on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles by a man who told the New York Post he found the show’s content “triggering.”

The trans community is a marginalized segment of the population that seeks broader acceptance, said Orlando O’Shea, a 51-year-old Santa Rosa resident who is a founding committee member of Translife, a Sonoma County organization that provides education and support to both the trans community and its allies.

“One thing he has done is make jokes about trans people’s genitals,” O’Shea said. “Beyond being offensive, it reinforces stereotypes. It dehumanizes trans people. Trans people get very personal questions. People think that’s OK. Some people confuse trans with some kind of sexual perversion.”

Clearly, however, Chappelle has a following here.

Officials with the Luther Burbank Center noted last week, after his initial shows sold out, the last time the center had seen such a rush for tickets was in March 2015. That’s when Chappelle had four sold-out shows at the center.

Local professional comedian Juan Carlos Arenas, 43, of Santa Rosa, said wide-ranging, freewheeling commentary is part of a stand-up comic’s job.

“Dave Chappelle is the GOAT — the Greatest of All Time. He speaks from the heart. His timing is impeccable. His points of view are personal,” Arenas said.