Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal of 'Blindspotting' team up to save Children’s Fairyland in Oakland

"Blindspotting" stars Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal are encouraging the public to help save the historic Bay Area amusement park they grew up with --and they're doing it alongside "some of the dopest puppet co-hosts you've ever seen."

On Monday, the Oakland natives announced they would host Fairyland's "Celebrity Storytime," an event celebrating the park's 70th anniversary. The event is also meant to thank those who have provided financial contributions during a time when it has struggled to stay afloat. Due to the economic shutdown, Fairyland has lost nearly $1 million in revenue with no feasible plans to open their unmistakable shoe-house entrance to the public any time soon.

"We don't have a reopening date. We don't have endless money. We don't have any reserve at Fairyland," the park's Executive Director Kymberly Miller told SFGATE in July.

But in spite of its murky future, more than 1,500 fans have shown their support, donating over $300,000 to Fairyland in recent months, according to a statement from the park. Then, Casal and Diggs decided to lend a hand.

"They read that we were in danger of closing and offered their help," wrote Fairyland in a tweet.

"Blindspotting" was co-written by Casal and Diggs, who both grew up in the East Bay and met as students at Berkeley High School. Released in 2018, the critically acclaimed box office hit is a vibrant love letter to Oakland, steeped in reality as it addresses timely issues of gentrification and police brutality. The actors delve into topics of friendship and staying true to themselves -- even if everything around them is changing.

Last week, Variety reported that a spin-off television series based on the film was picked up by Starz. Once again, Casal and Diggs are slated to write the screenplay, though the release date has not yet been determined.

Fairyland's virtual "Celebrity Storytime" event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public. Attendees can register here.

