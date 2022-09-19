Subscribe

David Beckham waits in line more than 10 hours to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 19, 2022, 9:46AM
LONDON — Soccer great David Beckham joined the miles-long queue of people waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state on Friday.

People spotted the former England captain in the line of mourners near Britain’s Houses of Parliament at lunchtime. He is believed to have joined the queue at 2 a.m. and to have lined up for more than 10 hours with thousands of others.

Officials temporarily halted people joining the back of the line on Friday after a park at the farthest end became full. People who arrived were directed to holding areas and slowly allowed to join the queue.

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to the queen at a state funeral Monday.

