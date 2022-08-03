Davis to be named new Windsor town manager

Jon Davis, director of the Windsor Parks and Recreation Department, will be named the new town manager by the Town Council on Wednesday night.

His predecessor — beloved former Town Manager Ken MacNab, a Santa Rosa resident who left in December — also had been promoted from within.

Windsor Mayor Sam Salmon said the town needs to be certain of the person in this position, “the big thing was trust, and I think Windsor needs that. If you lose that trust then nothing makes sense.”

The choice came down to Davis or an out-of-state candidate who had “terrific credentials and experience,” but the council decided on Davis, he said.

“Jon has been someone who has been highly respected for a long time with regard to his co-workers and the council. He doesn’t have experience as a town manager, but he does have experience as a department manager,” Salmon said. “Jon has lived in Windsor, he has raised a family in Windsor. … He’s always indicated that this is the place he loves and is going to stay, so that’s a big deal.”

Davis served as interim manager for two weeks before outside consultant Mark Linder was hired as interim manager and took over at the end of December.

Davis “felt he had too much going on with his department to leave at that time,” Salmon said. “That said a lot to me; that’s the kind of person I want in this position.”

Davis, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday, has worked for the town since 2003. He has been director of the Parks and Recreation Department since July 2019. He began his career in Windsor in 2003, and has served as recreation coordinator, recreation programs supervisor and most recently recreation division manager.

According to a town agenda report for Wednesday’s meeting, Davis will make $200,800 per year and receive a 3.25% cost-of-living increase on July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024.

Salmon said the council waited six months before hiring a permanent town manager in order to get past the controversy with former Mayor Dominic Foppoli.

During the past year, Foppoli has been accused by at least 14 women of various forms of sexual assault or misconduct. He resigned under pressure in May 2021 and has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office handed over its investigation of the Foppoli to prosecutors for the California Attorney General’s Office.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch recused her office after former deputy district attorney and Windsor Town Council member Esther Lemus alleged that Foppoli drugged and raped her in February 2020.

Lemus has announced her intentions to run for mayor in the Nov. 8 election.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.