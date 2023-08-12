Day 9 at Sonoma County Fair: Riding into the closing weekend

Senior Day, the Elvis Impersonation Contest and the return of horse racing made for a busy and buzzworthy final Friday heading into the closing weekend of the Sonoma County Fair.

The opening rounds of the fair’s grape stomp tournament and the hallowed sounds of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir (7 p.m. performance) are among the planned highlights Saturday.

Hat Day is also happening at the racetrack, where fans and fashionistas are encouraged to wear their most glamorous and outlandish headwear. Races begin at 1:45 p.m.

On Sunday, the fair’s last day, the highly popular Destruction Derby returns to the Chris Beck Arena at 6 p.m., with the plant sale at the Hall of Flowers running from 7-10 p.m., and resuming Monday morning at 7 a.m.

For a full schedule, visit sonomacountyfair.com.