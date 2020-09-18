de Young Museum, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art announce reopening dates

Here's some good news for those missing the serene spaces and thought-provoking artwork only found in a world-class museum.

The M.H. de Young Museum will reopen on Sept. 25, the Asian Art Museum on Oct. 3 and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on Oct. 4.

The institutions have been closed for some seven months amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced Thursday they are welcoming back patrons soon. MOMA with even be offering free admission and parking for two weeks, Oct. 4-18.

To allow for social distancing, the museums are following state guidelines and limiting capacity to 25%, which for SFMOMA equates to 2,500 visitors a day.

SFMOMA tickets for a specific date and time are available online starting Sept.25, whereas the de Young Museum and Asian Art Museum have already started releasing tickets.

Tickets will also be sold at the entrance, but availability is limited and not guaranteed.

Masks are required and visitors are encouraged to move steadily through the museum and not linger in galleries.

Amy Graff is the news editor for SFGATE. Email her: agraff@sfgate.com.