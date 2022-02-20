Dead body pulled from burning ferry off Greece, with 10 missing

ATHENS, Greece — Rescuers said Sunday that at least one person had been found dead on a ferry that caught fire off the Greek island of Corfu on Friday, the first person known to have been killed in the blaze, although 10 others remain missing.

Hundreds have already been taken safely off the stricken ship, the Italian-owned Euroferry Olympia, which had been carrying more than 290 passengers and crew members when the fire broke out a few hours after it left the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa, bound for Brindisi, Italy. There were also 153 trucks and 32 cars aboard.

The dead man was found when rescue workers opened the doors to a truck being carried on the ferry. “He had burns over a large part of his body,” said Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis, a spokesperson for the Greek fire service. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Earlier Sunday, a 21-year-old truck driver from Belarus became the latest passenger to be rescued from the ferry, and search operations were continuing for the other 10 people unaccounted for, said Nikolaos Alexiou, a spokesperson for the Greek Coast Guard.

Greek television showed the rescued Belarusian climbing off the ferry and onto a Coast Guard vessel. He had spent 53 hours in the stern of the crippled ship, and burn marks were visible on his legs as he disembarked in Corfu.

Most of those aboard the ferry were rescued by the Greek Coast Guard, aided by Italian authorities, in the first few hours after the fire broke out, with two airlifted off the top deck by helicopter in an operation posted on Greek news websites.

The blaze was alight and complicating rescue efforts Sunday, Alexiou of the Coast Guard said.

“It’s a very difficult operation as the fire is still burning on the ship,” he noted. “There’s a lot of smoke, it’s dark and the temperatures are extremely high.”

The Euroferry Olympia was secured by tow boats off the northwestern coast of Corfu, and the emergency services were using water cannons to try to extinguish the fire, Alexiou said.

The cause of the blaze was unclear Sunday. The captain and two engineers of the ship, owned by the Italian company Grimaldi Lines, were detained for questioning Saturday as an investigation got underway.