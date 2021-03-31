Dead gray whale found in San Francisco Bay, by Crissy Field

A dead gray whale was found Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay, near Crissy Field.

Amir Ali Bigdeli was taking his usual morning walk, right by St. Francis Yacht Club in Crissy Field, when he spotted the whale's body floating in the water.

He snapped a picture of the whale, which he estimated to be over 40 feet long, a few hours after his walk.

Bigdeli, who lives in the Marina district, told SFGATE that he spoke to swimmers in the San Francisco Bay, and found that the whale may have died recently.

"According to the swimmers who were close to the carcass there was no smell," Bigdeli told SFGATE in a message. "It's a sad sight," he said.

Teams with the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco and the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito are expected to be on site today to investigate the sea mammal's death.

A spokesperson for the Marine Mammal Center could not immediately provide more information regarding the whale's death, and the California Academy of Sciences did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.