Deadline extended for candidate nominations for some Sonoma County special districts

The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office has extended the deadline for candidate nominations for select special district offices to the end of the day Wednesday for anyone who qualifies, except the incumbent(s), because one or more of the incumbent(s) did not file. Offices for which nominations have been extended include:

Community Services Districts: Occidental Community Services District short-term (one seat);

Recreation and Park Districts: Camp Meeker Recreation and Park District (three seats); Russian River Recreation and Park District full-term (one seat); Russian River Recreation and Park District short-term (one seat);

County water districts: Forestville Water District (two seats); Rains Creek/Hiatt Road County Water District (three seats); and Sonoma Mountain County Water District (two seats).

Nonincumbent candidates for special district offices may obtain and file their nomination papers at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office, 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, through 5 p.m.

For more information, call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org or visit the Registrar of Voters Office at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa. Anyone visiting the office should be prepared to follow county facility health guidelines.

