Deadline for federal wildfire aid approaching fast for North Bay evacuees

More information about FEMA and local assistance options is available at disasterassistance.gov and srcharities.org/recovery

North Bay residents evacuated because of the LNU Lightning Complex fires are eligible for federal reimbursement for their emergency expenses, but local nonprofits are concerned few are seeking out the relief that’s available.

The deadline is Saturday for a FEMA critical needs assistance program that covers evacuation costs like food or hotels. The deadline does not apply to those who suffered property damage in the fires.

Residents in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, and Monterey counties are eligible. But as of Wednesday afternoon, FEMA had received only 340 applications across the major Northern California fire zones, which the agency declared as a federal disaster on Aug. 22, making resources more widely available to victims and emergency personnel.

“A lot of these deadlines are really quickly approaching,” said Amy Holter, Catholic Charities’ director of integrative programs, who encouraged anyone unsure about seeking relief, including undocumented residents, to contact her organization for help.

“As we learn more about the impacts of this fire, we’re learning more and more about the depth of need that exists,” she said.

Additionally, low-income residents who rely on CalFresh food stamps are eligible for replacement funds for any food that was lost due to evacuating. The deadline for that request is Sept. 14. The state also approved a waiver for hot meals purchased at grocery stores that accept food stamps through Sept. 23.

Those who suffered property losses have 90 days after the federal disaster declaration to file claims with FEMA to receive financial assistance.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.