Deadline passes, but Sonoma County residents can still register to vote on Nov. 3

Monday was the registration deadline for the Nov. 3 presidential election, but residents can register and cast a conditional ballot all the way through Election Day, officials said.

Conditional voter registration started in 2017, limited to county elections offices, and was changed this year to apply to all polling places, said Deva Marie Proto, Sonoma County’s registrar of voters.

Citizens may register and vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Registrar of Voters office, 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa. The registration form requires the last four digits of a Social Security number or a California driver’s license number.

Registration and voting will also be possible at 30 in-person voting locations staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day. The addresses of all voting locations are listed at https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/CRA/Registrar-of-Voters/Elections/11-03-2020/Locations/.

Conditional ballots will not be counted until the associated registrations have been validated to make sure the registrant was eligible to vote, Proto said.

Voters who are unsure of their registration status may verify it at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Meanwhile, voters have returned 75,155 ballots to the elections office, equal to 25% of the 300,484 Sonoma County registered voters in California’s first all-mail election, Proto said Wednesday.

The number and percentage are both records for this point in the election calendar, she said, and the number is equal to the population of Rohnert Park and Windsor combined.

