Subscribe

Deadline passes, but Sonoma County residents can still register to vote on Nov. 3

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 22, 2020, 4:02PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Monday was the registration deadline for the Nov. 3 presidential election, but residents can register and cast a conditional ballot all the way through Election Day, officials said.

Conditional voter registration started in 2017, limited to county elections offices, and was changed this year to apply to all polling places, said Deva Marie Proto, Sonoma County’s registrar of voters.

Citizens may register and vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Registrar of Voters office, 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa. The registration form requires the last four digits of a Social Security number or a California driver’s license number.

Registration and voting will also be possible at 30 in-person voting locations staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day. The addresses of all voting locations are listed at https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/CRA/Registrar-of-Voters/Elections/11-03-2020/Locations/.

Conditional ballots will not be counted until the associated registrations have been validated to make sure the registrant was eligible to vote, Proto said.

Voters who are unsure of their registration status may verify it at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Meanwhile, voters have returned 75,155 ballots to the elections office, equal to 25% of the 300,484 Sonoma County registered voters in California’s first all-mail election, Proto said Wednesday.

The number and percentage are both records for this point in the election calendar, she said, and the number is equal to the population of Rohnert Park and Windsor combined.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine