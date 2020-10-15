Deadline to be counted in the 2020 Census is tonight

Wednesday is the final day to participate in the 2020 Census before the count wraps up.

Until midnight, you can still lodge your response with the Census Bureau via email, phone or mail. Here’s how:

Internet self-response will be available across the nation through Oct. 15, 2020, visit my2020census.gov to respond today.

Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on Oct. 15, 2020. Click here for schedule and a list of numbers.

Paper responses must be postmarked by Oct. 15, 2020.

Census workers will also be conducting follow-up operations until the end of the day today. Here’s how to identify a worker: Census takers will carry a valid government ID badge that should include their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. To confirm a census taker’s identity, you can contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

As of today, 69.4% of California households have responded to the 2020 Census online, by phone or mail. In Sonoma County, 70.3% of households have responded.

“We implore Californians who have yet to take the Census to fill it out today before midnight. This is our moment to be counted and make a difference for our family and community. If California households aren’t counted in this Census, they will become invisible for the next 10 years,” said Ditas Katague, director of the California Complete Count – Census 2020.

This story will be updated

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.