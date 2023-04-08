Deadly attack exposes growing threat in Mexico: the military

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — Gustavo Ángel Suárez Castillo, an American citizen from San Antonio, piled six friends, including two brothers, into his white pickup truck with Texas plates just before dawn, having spent the night celebrating the news that he was going to be a father. Suddenly, four vehicles filled with armed men began chasing and firing at them.

The pickup truck crashed and as the passengers tumbled out, the armed men threw some to the ground, shooting one in the back, survivors told The New York Times. One recounted how he watched his brother slowly stop breathing while the assailants blocked medics from arriving.

When it ended, five of the men, including Suárez, were dead and the other two severely injured.

The attackers? Uniformed Mexican soldiers.

Survivors and a top government official have called the shooting in the city of Nuevo Laredo in the early hours of Feb. 26 a coldblooded execution. So far, four of the 21 soldiers involved in the encounter have been arrested and the case is under investigation by civilian prosecutors and the military.

The episode has deepened concerns about the growing footprint of Mexico’s armed forces, which have not only been put in charge of domestic security, but have also been given a rapidly expanding portfolio of businesses, like a new international airport and a major rail line.

It underscores what human rights advocates and analysts say is a dangerous flaw in Mexico’s governing system: One of the country’s most powerful institutions operates with little oversight.

Despite a long history of human rights abuses, the military assumed overall responsibility for civilian security after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dissolved the federal police, which was widely considered corrupt and unable to stamp out Mexico’s rampant violence.

He created a national guard to help secure the country and, last year, put it under the military’s control, in a move some observers called unconstitutional. The national guard polices streets across Mexico with the military, and often takes a back seat to the army when securing territory.

Homicides have fallen slightly, but disappearances continue to rise and, critics say, residents are at risk of falling victim to heavy-handed tactics.

Under the command of an active-duty general, not a civilian leader, the Defense Ministry is not required to publicly release documents or report on its activities and often refuses to appear before Mexico’s Congress to answer questions.

The military’s strict control over its own affairs has led the Mexican president to consolidate other government projects under the armed forces, limiting their transparency. Cases of civilian deaths at the hands of the army almost never go to trial.

“Given the increasing role of the armed forces in Mexico, it is really crucial and urgent” that they “are regulated with a civilian supervision mechanism, which should be created to control and eventually get accountability,” said Marta Hurtado, a spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The U.N. has called for an independent investigation into the Nuevo Laredo killings, citing the military’s history of excessive use of force in the city.

An initial military statement implied that the men in the pickup were armed and had not heeded orders from soldiers.

But that claim was contradicted by Alejandro Encinas, a top federal government human rights official.

“It was not a confrontation,’’ Encinas said. “They were executed.”

The soldiers fired 117 rounds during the incident even though the victims never brandished a weapon, a preliminary report by the National Commission on Human Rights found.

The Defense Ministry declined to comment on the killings, citing the ongoing investigations.

Asked for comment on Suárez’s killing, an American official said the U.S. government had issued its highest-level warning for Tamaulipas, the state that includes Nuevo Laredo, and had warned its citizens not to travel there.

Lawyers representing the families of the dead and the survivors say the army has tried to cover up details of what unfolded that morning.

They accuse the soldiers of removing the truck’s license plates to bolster their accusation that the men were behaving suspiciously. A survivor said he was forced at gunpoint to tape a confession that the men had fired on the soldiers first.

A week after the attack, about a dozen soldiers showed up around midnight at one of the survivor’s homes in an attempt to intimidate him into silence, his lawyers said.

“We do not understand why they shot some young people who were not even attacking them,’’ said Raymundo Ramos, the president of the Committee of Human Rights in Tamaulipas, an advocacy group representing the survivors and the families of the dead men.