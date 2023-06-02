Deadly strain of spiked fentanyl has Petaluma authorities worried

A reported spate of overdose deaths in Petaluma caused by fentanyl spiked with an animal tranquilizer has prompted the city’s local hospital to issue a public warning about the dangerous street drug.

“Petaluma Valley Hospital is issuing an urgent alert to the community regarding the increasing public health crisis caused by xylazine-laced fentanyl poisoning,” the hospital said Tuesday.

“Cases of this deadly strain of fentanyl, commonly referred to as tranq, have been rapidly spreading across Sonoma County, posing a significant threat to the health and well-being of residents.”

Xylazine, a sedative approved by the Food and Drug Administration for veterinary use, is not an opioid-based drug so it does not respond to Narcan, the commonly used treatment for opioid overdose. Narcan “does not reliably reverse overdose from tranq poisoning,” hospital officials said.

According to a report by CBS Bay Area, three people in their 20s overdosed and died at Petaluma Valley Hospital in a single week due to the spiked fentanyl. The report also quoted hospital head nurse Wendi Thomas as saying that one young woman in her 20s “recently was an organ donor” after overdosing. “It broke all of our hearts.”

Although the hospital would not release information on the victims, it did confirm to the Argus-Courier that the three deaths occurred.

In its statement, the hospital said that “patients who are overdosing have now arrived at Petaluma Valley Hospital, causing concern among the medical teams given that even existing overdose medicines do not respond to this new strain of fentanyl.”

“Just one single exposure can poison and kill a victim,” the hospital said, adding that “the fentanyl epidemic has no profile, affecting people in cities and rural communities across all income brackets and age groups.”

Petaluma police Lt. Nick McGowan, the department’s internal drug evaluation expert and instructor, told the Argus-Courier he was “not aware of any confirmed cases of controlled substances containing xylazine in Petaluma.” However, for safety reasons the department does not conduct field tests on narcotics it collects, leaving that to local Department of Justice labs.

In general, McGowan said, xylazine is being mixed with more than just fentanyl lately and is “increasingly prevalent as an adulterant in mixtures of illicit drugs containing fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in California.”

He added, “Xylazine is a legal drug used in veterinary medicine as an animal sedative with muscle relaxant and analgesic properties, and it acts as a central nervous system and respiratory depressant.”

McGowan said authorities nationwide are increasingly aware of the dangers of tranq, noting the Biden Administration has designated it to be “an emerging threat to the United States.”

In a public safety alert by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, top DEA official Anne Milgram said “Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier.”

Milgram added that her agency “has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 of 50 states,” and that almost a quarter of the fentanyl powder seized, and 7% of the pills, were found to contain xylazine.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that 107,735 Americans died between August 2021 and August 2022 from drug poisonings — and that 2/3 of those deaths, about 71,820, were due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

According to the DEA, “The Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel in Mexico, using chemicals largely sourced from China, are primarily responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in communities across the United States.”

Back at Petaluma Valley Hospital, doctors and nurses are scrambling to respond to a drug that doesn’t respond to Narcan — chiefly by getting the word out on its dangers.

“In Petaluma we look after our own, which is why we have mobilized a dedicated team of health care professionals and substance use navigators and our local emergency response leadership to address this very real and serious threat to our close-knit community,” head nurse Thomas said in the alert released this week by the hospital.

“By raising awareness and fostering dialogue, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and prevent further harm.”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.