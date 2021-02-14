Subscribe

Deal struck in Santa Rosa to bring high-needs kids to campus

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 13, 2021, 11:43PM
Updated 2 hours ago

High-risk students, including English-language learners and youth in special education, are approved to return to campus immediately under a new deal struck between Santa Rosa City Schools and its teachers union.

The agreement allows the resumption of classroom instruction for small groups of high-risk students and one-on-one special education assessments. In addition, it ushers in the limited reopening of preschool programs with certificated teachers.

“They are beginning to be with actual classroom teachers,” said Steve Mizera, assistant superintendent of student and family services. “We worked with the union to get that clarity.”

But the numbers are small and they are based on teachers volunteering to return. Eight students at Cesar Chavez Language Academy have returned to campus since Feb. 1, and 38 students are slated to begin in-person preschool programs Tuesday. Although there are discussions to broaden the program, all other students considered high risk continue to access services such as speech therapy and language acquisition support via distance learning, Mizera said.

The agreement comes after The Press Democrat explored the plight of students with special needs and documented the toll that distance learning has taken on their families. The Jan. 31 story revealed that state guidelines do not prevent schools from reopening immediately for small cohorts of high-needs students, regardless of how quickly the virus is spreading or where the county is on California’s colored-coded system that sets benchmarks for reopening classrooms, businesses and public life.

The deal for high-needs students comes as both sides continue to negotiate the terms that will guide the return to in-person instruction for the district’s approximately 15,700 students. Since mid-March, they have been in online classes even as students in neighboring counties have returned to the classroom.

‘No one was talking about it’

But the new agreement focusing on high-needs students comes as school board members on Wednesday pressed district officials for answers on why those students have gone months without services approved and encouraged last summer by both the Governor’s office and the California Department of Public Health.

In mid-August, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond authorized districts throughout California to bring back small cohorts of high-needs students who are least likely to be able to access distance learning. Less than two weeks later, the California Department of Public Health issued health and safety guidelines to protect students and teachers, including limiting a stable cohort to 14 children and two supervising adults who would not mix with other students or adults.

The state encouraged all districts, regardless of whether they were in a county in the purple tier — indicating the highest rates of coronavirus transmission — to return high-risk kids to campus. But there was minimal talk of returning kids to campus anywhere in Sonoma County, Mizera said, in part because the virus was spreading more rapidly in the county than surrounding counties.

“No one was talking about it and nobody (had) brought back any of the vulnerable populations,” he said. “At that time there was great fear about the number of cases in Sonoma County. There was (nothing) on the radar that we should be bringing these groups back. We were at a different place than the other counties.”

Returning high-risk students to campus was left to individual districts to decide. The vast majority of Sonoma County’s 40 school districts opted not to.

Although the state guidance called out particular students’ acute need, it was silent on how deals should be struck with teachers unions. Labor representatives argued it was too dangerous to reopen classrooms for these students, some of whom are medically fragile and in some cases unable to maintain social distance or wear facial coverings.

Those conversations within Santa Rosa City Schools were complicated in part because the district and the 900-member teachers association inked a memorandum of understanding in July governing how teachers would return to campus, about a month before the state’s call for the return of high-needs kids. The July agreement between the district and the union states that teachers cannot be selectively targeted for a return if all teachers were not returning.

“In the original MOU we had a line in there … protecting special education. The gist of it was, you can’t do anything to (special education teachers) that you aren’t doing to everyone else,” SRTA president Will Lyon said. “We were taking an injury for one is an injury to all (approach), no triage. We have to be safe for everybody.”

But Lyon also said he was unclear that the state in fact allowed special education students to return to campus immediately without a waiver from the state, regardless of whether the county remained in the purple tier of the state’s reopening plan.

“My understanding at the time was we weren’t eligible for it,” he said. “I think we had all kinds of miscommunication errors in October and November. They were saying we are meeting guidelines and they weren’t. Whose fault is it? I guess it’s everybody’s fault. Communication is a throw and a catch.”

That confusion was apparent among board members as well.

“My understanding, and what I feel like we were hearing, is the district is doing their best to serve those kids using these other supports which were not these in-person classes,” said Area 3 Trustee Alegría De La Cruz.

Those supports were largely district co-sponsored day camps in which students were supervised by employees of the Boys & Girls Club or Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks, but not taught by certificated teachers. And only 23 of the 328 students attending the camps are classified as special education students. It was unclear Friday how many were English-language learners.

“I don’t think until very recently was I clear on the real details,” De La Cruz said.

“And that’s my responsibility. I’m taking that responsibility and making sure that I do have a full understanding and making sure that it is very clear to me and parents and the people who want answers,” she said.

De La Cruz has asked for a meeting with Superintendent Diann Kitamura to address both the lack of services as well as what De La Cruz and other board members said was the insufficiency of the district’s outreach and communication efforts to let families know what services they were entitled to.

Like De La Cruz, Area 4 Trustee Omar Medina said that he has heard from parents, mostly of English-language learners, expressing confusion and frustration about being unaware their children qualified for in-person services.

“There seems to be some parents that just weren’t aware of their specific rights,” he said. “I come from that experience. Oftentimes parents don’t necessarily grasp all of the information or have all the knowledge, so they don’t know about asking for what they could ask for.”

“In terms of us achieving and acting on our mission/vision and priorities, we need to be more proactive,” he said. “Some of these students who are struggling the most — we need to be a little more proactive.”

Kitamura told board members Wednesday the issue was largely one of staffing. The district was, she felt, proactive in signing a return-to-school deal with teachers in July, but when state guidance on high-needs students changed, the district was essentially locked into a deal.

Ordering special education teachers to return to campus while Sonoma County was in the purple tier of the state’s reopening plan would have violated the agreement with teachers unions, Kitamura said.

“Again, we are not alone. We asked for help from our (countywide special education governing body), our county office, but they were doing the same thing. They are not serving the special education children in the way that they should be because of staffing,” she said.

“Everybody in our county has been hamstrung for various reasons. It is not for lack of wanting to serve the students. We do not have the people to serve them,” Kitamura said.

But De La Cruz countered that the change in state guidance should have pushed both parties back to the negotiating table.

“An MOU that allows kids not to be served in compliance with their right, that’s not acceptable. That is not an acceptable agreement,” she said. “To be fair, our MOU was negotiated very early. We were very proud to be at the forefront. The goal was to get out front and be early. The reality is, as it’s shaken out, we have needed to take a second look with a deep focus on the kids” who are most vulnerable.

Santa Rosa City Schools is not alone. The vast majority of districts in the county, including the Sonoma County Office of Education, have not provided services outlined and encouraged by the state in August.

An outlier, the Waugh School District, with about 850 students on two elementary school campuses in northeast Petaluma, opened its classrooms to eight special education students in October. That effort was halted near Thanksgiving as coronavirus cases spiked in Sonoma County. The district relaunched the program on Feb. 1.

Lyon said he was under the impression throughout the fall that the district needed — and was not eligible for — a state-issued waiver to bring small cohorts back to campus. While the district did not require a waiver and could have moved forward with small cohorts at any time, Lyon argued that the district had failed to implement basic health and safety measures that would have made that acceptable to teachers.

"Even if we would have wanted to include groups of 10 at that point and grow it, we didn’t have the safety capacity to do it,“ he said.

The district did however, institute a voluntary program in which teachers could opt in to provide in-person services. It was short-lived.

“In October we greenlighted this process where you could sign a form and say you wanted to do these small cohorts. Then we were started getting reports that things weren’t safe,” Lyon said. “We started stopping and said, ’Wait, let’s work together on these guidelines.’ ”

Mizera has long argued that sites are safe and meet state and federal guidelines. But the sheer number of coronavirus cases made calling for a more widespread return unrealistic, he said.

“In where we were at the time and the structure of the MOU, we were doing what we said we were going to be able to do and adjusting to the conditions that were coming at us,” he said. “It was a very dangerous time and I don’t disagree that many staff people were concerned about large groups of students coming in.”

Further, as virus numbers showed signs of declining across the county in mid-November, district officials began eyeing a phased-in return for all of its youngest students by late January. District officials and staff were focused on the return of all staff and students, not high-needs cohorts, Lyon said.

“I think those conversations weren’t happening,” he said. “It wasn’t the focus. It wasn’t the focus until recently.”

And when coronavirus cases spiked again, prompting a stay-at-home order in mid-December, talk of any return to campus by late January was off the table.

‘Make this a priority’

Sarah Ponsford, mom of a special-needs student at Santa Rosa High School and chairwoman of the Sonoma County Community Advisory Committee for Special Education, has in public forums repeatedly urged Santa Rosa City Schools to allow children like her daughter and others access to in-person instruction. On Wednesday, she again charged the district to make high-needs kids a focus.

Students across Sonoma County have been failing at unprecedented rates this school year, but for students with acute needs, distance learning is more than an academic crisis, Ponsford said.

“For some of our families, their children cannot access Zoom and their children are still entitled to a free and appropriate education. I’m just calling on the board to make this a priority,” she said. “Right now none are in small cohorts.”

But the district is now moving in that direction in an effort that is concurrent with a push to have school campuses and all staff ready for an in-person return March 1.

Kitamura has publicly stated the district will be ready to open for transitional kindergarten through third grade students in a modified schedule by that date, if virus numbers allow. The county on Monday marked the fifth-straight day of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 residents, a metric that means districts and schools with plans approved by county public health can reopen. Santa Rosa City Schools has submitted its proposal.

But negotiations with staff are ongoing. With no deal in place, schools will not open. The agreement to allow small cohorts of special education students to come back to campus will not force any teachers to return. Instead, special education teachers and those who focus on language acquisition will be asked if they are willing to volunteer to work in a classroom.

“There is nobody being directed to come in,” Lyon said. “If you want to go in, go in. And if the district can meet all of these requirements, then you can do it if you want to.“

Kitamura was briefly emotional Wednesday night when addressing board members’ concerns that families had been left unaware of what services they might have expected this school year.

“So please know … we do not take it lightly, and I take wholeheartedly the feedback that if there has been a communication gap with any of our parents on the ability to come back in small groups, my staff is going to investigate it because if that happened it’s not right and we will make it right.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Sonoma County Gazette