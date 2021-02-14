Deal struck in Santa Rosa to bring high-needs kids to campus

High-risk students, including English-language learners and youth in special education, are approved to return to campus immediately under a new deal struck between Santa Rosa City Schools and its teachers union.

The agreement allows the resumption of classroom instruction for small groups of high-risk students and one-on-one special education assessments. In addition, it ushers in the limited reopening of preschool programs with certificated teachers.

“They are beginning to be with actual classroom teachers,” said Steve Mizera, assistant superintendent of student and family services. “We worked with the union to get that clarity.”

But the numbers are small and they are based on teachers volunteering to return. Eight students at Cesar Chavez Language Academy have returned to campus since Feb. 1, and 38 students are slated to begin in-person preschool programs Tuesday. Although there are discussions to broaden the program, all other students considered high risk continue to access services such as speech therapy and language acquisition support via distance learning, Mizera said.

The agreement comes after The Press Democrat explored the plight of students with special needs and documented the toll that distance learning has taken on their families. The Jan. 31 story revealed that state guidelines do not prevent schools from reopening immediately for small cohorts of high-needs students, regardless of how quickly the virus is spreading or where the county is on California’s colored-coded system that sets benchmarks for reopening classrooms, businesses and public life.

The deal for high-needs students comes as both sides continue to negotiate the terms that will guide the return to in-person instruction for the district’s approximately 15,700 students. Since mid-March, they have been in online classes even as students in neighboring counties have returned to the classroom.

‘No one was talking about it’

But the new agreement focusing on high-needs students comes as school board members on Wednesday pressed district officials for answers on why those students have gone months without services approved and encouraged last summer by both the Governor’s office and the California Department of Public Health.

In mid-August, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond authorized districts throughout California to bring back small cohorts of high-needs students who are least likely to be able to access distance learning. Less than two weeks later, the California Department of Public Health issued health and safety guidelines to protect students and teachers, including limiting a stable cohort to 14 children and two supervising adults who would not mix with other students or adults.

The state encouraged all districts, regardless of whether they were in a county in the purple tier — indicating the highest rates of coronavirus transmission — to return high-risk kids to campus. But there was minimal talk of returning kids to campus anywhere in Sonoma County, Mizera said, in part because the virus was spreading more rapidly in the county than surrounding counties.

“No one was talking about it and nobody (had) brought back any of the vulnerable populations,” he said. “At that time there was great fear about the number of cases in Sonoma County. There was (nothing) on the radar that we should be bringing these groups back. We were at a different place than the other counties.”

Returning high-risk students to campus was left to individual districts to decide. The vast majority of Sonoma County’s 40 school districts opted not to.

Although the state guidance called out particular students’ acute need, it was silent on how deals should be struck with teachers unions. Labor representatives argued it was too dangerous to reopen classrooms for these students, some of whom are medically fragile and in some cases unable to maintain social distance or wear facial coverings.

Those conversations within Santa Rosa City Schools were complicated in part because the district and the 900-member teachers association inked a memorandum of understanding in July governing how teachers would return to campus, about a month before the state’s call for the return of high-needs kids. The July agreement between the district and the union states that teachers cannot be selectively targeted for a return if all teachers were not returning.

“In the original MOU we had a line in there … protecting special education. The gist of it was, you can’t do anything to (special education teachers) that you aren’t doing to everyone else,” SRTA president Will Lyon said. “We were taking an injury for one is an injury to all (approach), no triage. We have to be safe for everybody.”