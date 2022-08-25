Dear Abby: Friend shows pattern of flaking out when needed

Dear Abby: A childhood friend, “Brenda,” moved away 20 years ago. Even though we were living across the country from each other, we remained close.

About 10 years ago, I lost my 9-month-old nephew to cancer. It was extremely traumatic for our whole family. His death occurred around the time Brenda and her family were visiting her parents here in town, so I notified them about the wake and funeral arrangements. Abby, they never showed. I was heartbroken and didn’t talk to Brenda for a few months. After she apologized many times, I started to talk to her.

A few years later, Brenda’s mother passed away. I was there for her and her family from start to finish, and when she was sick, I would take her mom to doctor appointments. Last year my mother died after a brief illness, and I again let my friend know. Again, she was a no-show. Money was not a problem for plane tickets for other things, but too expensive for me to have the comfort of a supposed “best” friend.

Should I ignore this again or let the relationship fizzle out? I’m hurt and have expressed this to her. She says she’s sorry, but nothing changes.

— Disappointed in New York

Dear Disappointed: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your mother. It’s time you reevaluated your relationship with Brenda. You may be her best friend, but she is clearly not yours. A best friend is someone you can depend on. When the chips are down, Brenda has been absent. If you wish to keep her as a friend, do so, but with the understanding of her significant limitations.