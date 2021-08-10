Dear Abby: Husband’s alcoholism now pits him against son

Dear Abby: Sometimes when my husband, “Tom,” drinks he becomes volatile. A month ago, after being out drinking, he came home very late. I made a joke that upset him and he started yelling and calling me names. I have learned that when Tom gets like that, it’s best to just agree with him.

On that occasion, it didn’t work, and he began breaking things. Our teenage son “Eric” was so scared he called the police. When the police arrived they told my husband who had placed the call and interviewed each of us separately. After they left, Tom called Eric ugly names, told him he was done with him and hasn’t spoken to him since.

I don’t know how to fix this. I worry about how this will affect Eric. He tries to avoid his dad now and goes to his room when he hears his dad come home.

— Bad Behavior in Texas

Dear Bad Behavior: Your husband may blame his abusive outbursts on his drinking, but as you can see, he’s well aware of what he did after he sobers up. Eric was right to call the police because, after “breaking things,” his father could have gone after you.

This unfortunate situation will not improve until Tom faces the fact that he’s a problem drinker, swears off the sauce and gets help. By not insisting upon it, you have cast yourself in the role of his enabler. For your sake and Eric’s, draw the line.

Talk to Eric. Let him know he did nothing wrong. There are programs for families of alcoholics that can be accessed by visiting al-anon.org/info. Attending Al-Anon meetings would be beneficial for you and Eric.