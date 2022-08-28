Dear Abby: Man reveals honest opinion about friend’s brother

Dear Abby: My husband, “Alex,” and I are close friends with another couple who live out of state. During a virtual happy hour, our friend “Darlene” advised us that her brother “Roy” is moving to our area, and she suggested we become friends. She assumed my husband likes Roy. My husband answered honestly and said he doesn’t particularly like Roy. When Darlene pressed, wanting to know why, Alex again answered honestly. He said he thinks Roy is obnoxious.

We have spent time with Darlene’s family and generally enjoy them, but we wouldn’t seek out a relationship with Roy. It does not mean Alex HATES him. When my husband made the comment, she didn’t respond or seem upset. I texted her to apologize, and she replied, “No need to apologize. I just didn’t know Alex didn’t like Roy.”

Two weeks later, she confronted me about it. She said my husband was rude and her brother had done nothing to him to deserve being called obnoxious, adding that Roy is a great person. We went back and forth, and I gave her a couple of days’ break from communication because she was clearly upset.

We revisited the issue today, and she’s still upset. She is not upset with me, though. I suggested she reach out to my husband, but she believes that he should reach out to her. Truthfully, I don’t think my husband did anything wrong, although he could have been more diplomatic. What do you think?

— Stuck in the Middle

Dear Stuck: Your husband was honest about his feelings, but he should have been more tactful than to accuse Darlene’s brother of being “obnoxious.” If you and your husband value the relationship you have with her and her husband, then he should reach out to her and apologize for his lack of tact. However, neither of you should allow yourself to be guilted into interacting with Roy against your better judgment.