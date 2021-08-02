Dear Abby: Rekindled romance isn’t creating much heat

Dear Abby: Over the last couple of years, I have become close with someone I was intimately involved with 20 years ago. We had a relatively short but very passionate relationship back then, which she ended for reasons that I’m still not clear about. For me, she was the “one who got away.” We never really fought and remained friendly over the years.

She now has a child she has sole custody of, so we’re never really alone. The three of us hang out a lot and take trips together. The problem is, we are not intimate and haven’t expressed feelings for each other. I am, and to some extent have always been, in love with her. I don’t want to ruin what we have, but I don’t want to be stuck in limbo forever either. What should I do?

— Old Flame in Pennsylvania

Dear Old Flame: It may not be an accident that this woman hasn’t found a babysitter so you can spend some adult time together. After “a couple of years,” it’s time for an honest discussion about why she ended your relationship the first time around. Express how you feel about her (if she doesn’t already know) and ask whether your feelings are reciprocated. If they aren’t, you need to adjust to the fact that you are in the “friend zone.”

Dear Abby: I was wondering how I can enjoy my college experience. I’m mostly wondering about what I should do while I’m in college to get the best experience (other than focus on my classes, because that comes first). What should I try and what things should I do while I’m there? I don’t think college will be like high school in terms of things to do because I will be living on my own with new people. I just wanted to ask your advice because I’m about to go off to college this fall.

— Excited in Georgia

Dear Excited: Every college is different. When you arrive and get settled, make it a priority to explore what options are available so you can meet new people and find groups that interest you.