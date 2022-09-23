Dear Abby: Wife can’t abide husband’s other love: His weed

Dear Abby: I have been with my husband for seven years, and I’m tired of having the same fight every day. He smokes marijuana, and I hate it.

It has been a constant battle for years. We tried therapy, which helped for a while, but he goes back to smoking behind my back. We tried to reach a compromise that he smoke only after a certain time of day, but it still leads to fights.

He shuts me out when he’s doing drugs and says I don’t care about his happiness because it’s something he enjoys, and I am taking it away. I love him so much, but I hate drugs and don’t like who he becomes when he’s smoking.

I want to have a baby, but I am uncomfortable with drugs being in the house. I feel like I can’t trust him to be alone with a baby when he’s high. I don’t want to leave him, but I can’t take it anymore. Having the same fight every day is exhausting, and it’s had a really negative impact on our marriage. I want him to choose me over this, but if I give him an ultimatum, he’ll hate me. What do I do?

— Anti-Drug in Illinois

Dear Anti-Drug: Give your husband that ultimatum and pack your bags.

If you prefer the father of your child not have a marijuana habit and he cannot quit, then, as much as you may love him, this person isn’t The One for you. Sorry.