Death of Camp Meeker man in February investigated as potential homicide

Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man last month in Camp Meeker as a potential homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Feb. 12, deputies responded to a report of a suicide in Camp Meeker and found James Bauer dead inside his home on Market Street. Bauer had suffered at least one gun shot wound. A gun was found in the home.

A coroner detective at the scene determined the death was suspicious. An ensuing investigation revealed Bauer’s death was a homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are still searching for suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the case to call 707-565-2185 and ask for detective Nick Berg.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to arrests of suspects in Bauer’s death.

