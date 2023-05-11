Death of Geyserville man accused of shooting at helicopter prompts dismissal

The criminal case against a Geyserville man, who was accused of opening fire on a Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter on Sept. 2, was recently dismissed because the man has died.

Kevin Lewis Thornburg’s case was dismissed April 18 in Sonoma County Superior Court, records show.

Court minutes verify the case was dismissed because of Thomberg’s death, but they don’t specify when or how the 63-year-old died.

Court records show Thornburg was released from jail in late September and criminal proceedings were ongoing in early March before the case dismissal was first discussed on April 4.

His attorney, Peter Lafond Kuykendall, declined to comment on the matter Wednesday.

Thornburg was accused of firing more than 30 rounds on the night of Sept. 2 while officials were present, including several rounds that officials said were aimed at the Sheriff’s Office’s Henry-1 helicopter.

He originally was charged with multiple offenses including assault with a gun on a peace officer, criminal threats on a woman and assault with a gun.

Thomburg was placed on pretrial release after further investigation downgraded the charges, which included shooting at an occupied aircraft, discharging a handgun with gross negligence.

The charges carried a penalty of as much as seven years in prison, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 2, a standoff began around 10:40 p.m. at a house in the 1000 block of Moody Lane where Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies investigated a domestic disturbance.

A victim reported Thornburg was armed with a gun and she hid in an outbuilding, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in September.

Nearby residents were evacuated while sheriff’s deputies surrounded the area and shots were fired.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Thornburg went inside and refused to come out.

Deputies dispatched a K-9 that bit Thornburg’s leg when he came outside.

Authorities said Thornberg fought off the dog and went back inside the house. They fired non-lethal projectiles before he surrendered, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Thornburg was hospitalized and appeared at court hearings via Zoom, records show.

