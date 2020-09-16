Death toll rises to 15 in North Complex fire, two schools destroyed

The death toll in the North Complex Fire east of Chico rose to 15 Monday night, with crews finding the remains of another victim in the rubble.

At the daily briefing, Mary Sakuma, Butte County Superintendent of Schools, confirmed both Berry Creek Elementary and Feather Falls Elementary school were devoured by flames.

"As has been reported in the images seen across the globe, the school site is a total loss," said Sakuma of Berry Creek Elementary.

The forecast gusty southwest winds and low humidity with periods of critical fire weather never materialized Monday afternoon, and crews made gains building new containment lines and strengthening existing ones as well as putting out spot fires in the blaze's interior.

Winds picked up overnight and the fire spread, moving north through Granite Basin on the south side of the Oro Quincy Highway, "Today this area will be the top priority of firefighters,"Cal Fire said in its Tuesday morning status report.

Others areas of the fire remained within the current footprint and there was no major movement from Willow Creek west to Big Bend.

The massive blaze grew from 264,565 acres to 269,218 acres overnight, according to Cal Fire status. Containment stands at 39%.

Dozens of wildfires have been burning for weeks across California and the U.S. West, most sparked by lightning strikes. But the North Complex Fire in Northern California surprised fire officials by how quickly it spread after smoldering for weeks in a mostly unpopulated region.

Aided by strong winds, steep terrain and miles of dried out foliage, the fire -- more than 8 miles (13 kilometers) wide -- quickly roared into Butte County, extending toward Lake Oroville and the former burn site of the 2018 Camp Fire on Sept. 8.

This time, Paradise was spared. Smaller mountain communities such as Berry Creek and Feather Falls were quickly overwhelmed. Firefighters scrambled to rescue more than 100 people on Tuesday and early Wednesday.

A total of 723 structures have been destroyed or damaged, according to Cal Fire officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Amy Graff is the news editor for SFGATE. Email her: agraff@sfgate.com.

