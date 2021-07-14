Death Valley had planet's hottest 24 hours on record Sunday amid punishing heat wave

When dawn broke Sunday in Death Valley, Calif., the low temperature was a sweltering 107.7 degrees, the highest ever recorded in North America. By the late afternoon, the mercury had swelled to a blazing 128.6 degrees. The combination of the two produced the highest daily average temperature ever observed on the planet: 118.1 degrees.

The astonishingly hot temperatures occurred amid a punishing heat wave in the West, focused between interior Oregon, Central Valley in California and southern Nevada. Intensified by human-caused climate change, the heat wave is fueling fast-moving wildfires and only slowly abating.

Sunday's probable world record daily average temperature was registered at the Stovepipe Wells weather station in the northern part of Death Valley National Park. It is separate from the more frequently referenced temperature measurements at Death Valley's Furnace Creek, about 18 miles to the southeast. Furnace Creek is home to the highest maximum temperature recorded on the planet: 134 degrees, set July 10, 1913.

Near hottest minimum

Sunday morning's low of 107.7 degrees at Stovepipe Wells marked the second highest minimum temperature observed worldwide, only trailing the coastal city of Quriyat, Oman, which never dropped below 108.7 degrees on June 26, 2018.

The afternoon high that day in Stovepipe Wells of 128.6 was its highest on record (since 2004). It was actually hotter in Furnace Creek on Friday and Saturday, where the temperature soared to 130 and 129.4 degrees, but somewhat lower minimum temperatures resulted in less searing averages compared with Stovepipe Wells. (Low temperatures at Furnace Creek on Friday and Saturday were 104 and 99 compared with Stovepipe Wells's 108 on Sunday.)

News of Sunday's record-setting average temperature at Stovepipe Wells was first posted on Twitter by Thierry Goose, who monitors internal weather data from Canada, and corroborated by both Maximiliano Herrera, an expert on world weather extremes, and Etienne Kapikian, a forecaster with Meteo France.

While any significant record-setting temperatures in Death Valley since Friday are preliminary and require validation from the World Meteorological Organization, the measurements at Stovepipe Wells are probably legitimate as they were produced from the U.S. Climate Reference Network, considered the gold standard for weather observation. The network relies on high quality instruments that monitor weather in stable, undisturbed locations, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. Temperatures are computed based on the output of three independent thermometers.

Blistering stretch

The record-setting 24 hours in Stovepipe Wells on Sunday capped a blistering three-day stretch in Death Valley, which began with the 130-degree high at Furnace Creek on Friday. It equaled the 130-degree mark set in August in the same location and, if confirmed, would mark the planet's highest temperature since at least 1931.

Only two other known measurements have been higher: (1) The 134-degree reading from Furnace Creek in 1913, and (2) a 131-degree reading from Kebili, Tunisia, set July 7, 1931.

But Christopher Burt, an expert on world weather extremes, questions the legitimacy of both of those measurements. He called the 1913 Furnace Creek reading "essentially not possible from a meteorological perspective" and wrote that the 1931 Tunisia reading has "serious credibility issues."

In other words, the 130-degree readings set at Furnace Creek both Friday and last year, if validated, may be the highest pair of reliably measured temperatures observed on Earth.

Lows getting higher

Even if you accept the 1913 high temperature, the daily average temperatures this year and last year are hotter because of much higher minimum temperatures. On Friday, when the high was 130, the low was 104. But in 1913, when the high was reportedly 134, the low was a much milder 85.

The exceptionally high temperatures in Furnace Creek have also been notable for their longevity. They reached 126 on Wednesday and Thursday, before peaking at 130 on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, they climbed to 129.4 and 127.9. Monday's forecast again calls for highs to reach the high 120s. The low hasn't fallen below 99 degrees since Tuesday.

Since late last week, historically significant heat has roasted surrounding locations as far west as western Colorado and as far north as Northern California, including:

Grand Junction, Colo., which reached an all-time high of 107 degrees on Friday.

Las Vegas, which tied its record of 117 on Saturday.

St. George, Utah, which reached 117 degrees on Saturday, preliminarily tying the state's temperature record.