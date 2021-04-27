Subscribe

Debris fire damages two homes in Windsor

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 27, 2021, 4:11PM
Updated 42 minutes ago

Firefighters were battling a blaze that damaged two homes in Windsor on Tuesday afternoon.

Sonoma County Fire personnel were called about 3:05 p.m. to a debris fire on Pistachio Place, a short residential street off Hembree Lane and south of Foothill Regional Park in east Windsor. En route, they saw a black column of smoke and upgraded to a structure fire, fire officials on scene said.

Four residents who were in the homes were able to evacuate safely, officials said.

Officials had the fire under control by 4:30 p.m. and were mopping up.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette