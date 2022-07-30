Debris from uncontrolled Chinese rocket falls over Indian Ocean

Debris from a large Chinese rocket reentered Earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean at 9:45 a.m. Pacific time Saturday, according to the U.S. Space Command.

In an update posted on social networking site Weibo, the Chinese Manned Space Agency said most of the debris had burned up on reentry over the Sulu Sea, a body of water between the island of Borneo and the Philippines.

The possibility, however slight, that debris from the rocket could strike a populated area had led people around the world to track its trajectory for days.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson issued a rebuke Saturday, saying that China “did not share specific trajectory information as their Long March 5B rocket fell back to Earth.” He added that all countries should “share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property.”

The rocket Nelson referred to in his statement launched last Sunday, carrying to orbit a laboratory module that was added to China’s space station, Tiangong. Usually, the large booster stages of rockets immediately drop back to Earth after they are jettisoned. But the 23-ton core stage of the Long March 5B accompanied the space station segment all the way to orbit.

Because of friction caused by the rocket rubbing against air at the top of the atmosphere, it soon began losing altitude, making what is called “uncontrolled reentry” back to Earth. In recent days, space watchers had projected potential reentries over much of the planet. Within the past day, the prediction became more precise, but even then forecasters were unsure whether it would come down over the Indian Ocean, off Mexico or in the Atlantic Ocean.

People in Sarawak, a province of Malaysia on the island of Borneo, reported sightings of the rocket debris on social media, with many believing the pyrotechnics at first to be a meteor shower or a comet.

One more laboratory module is to be launched using the same rocket in October, completing construction of the space station. A final mission for the rocket is planned for 2023, transporting an orbital space telescope.