Debris removal deadline extended for recent Sonoma County wildfires

California has extended the deadline for people affected by the Glass, Walbridge and Meyers fires earlier this year to apply for state debris removal at burned properties.

The new Jan. 15 deadline, set by the state Office of Emergency Services, gives fire survivors another month to fill out paperwork for a state-contracted debris hauling program.

This includes people who lost homes as well as those whose homes were untouched by fire but who have damaged and hazardous trees on their property.

To participate, property owners must submit a document known as a right-of-entry form, a copy of their identification and insurance information. Regardless of insurance coverage, the state program offers debris removal with no out-of-pocket costs, according to state officials.

More information is available at wildfirerecovery.caloes.ca.gov and at socoemergency.org/2020-roe.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.