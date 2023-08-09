Keary Sorenson, dedicated beach steward, litter collector, remembered for decades of volunteer work

Keary Sorenson, who died Aug. 3 at age 68, spent three decades cleaning litter and debris from ocean beaches and the Russian River watershed.|
MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 9, 2023, 4:46PM
It’s hard to fathom how many thousands of pounds of trash Keary Sorenson has hauled away from coastal beaches and local watersheds.

It was not just his mission over more than three decades as a resident of west Sonoma County. It was his life.

Even in his last days, he was exhorting friends to do their part to save the planet, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and carry on the work.

When he died last week after a brief but brutal battle with cancer, Sorenson, 68, left a community grateful for his dedication and eager to acknowledge his good work.

“He was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said friend Carol Shumate, who worked in the trenches with Sorenson for several years as a volunteer for the Clean River Alliance, later absorbed by the Russian Riverkeeper organization. “He loved the community. He loved the river and was just relentless in keeping the river clean.”

Friends and acquaintances remember him, also, for a certain flair that, even among the colorful citizens of west county, stood out.

Known at times as part of the Clean River Alliance’s volunteer Garbage Patch Kids, and as Trash Trolls for their role ridding the streets of Guerneville of refuse, Sorenson and his wife, Sally, mixed joy and humor with their serious commitment to Mother Earth.

They sometimes attended public outreach events in outfits and safety helmets covered with beach toys and other items culled from the litter they collected and later attached to their clothes. It was an approach particularly useful in engaging young people.

“It was incredible to see them warm up to Keary,” said fellow Garbage Patch Kid Amy McGraw. “They wanted to touch all the things.”

Two years ago, the couple were sainted by the Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and dubbed Mr. Hippy Skippy Clean Jeans and Mrs. Hippy Skippy Clean Jeans.

“He had a true love for his community, and he put that above all until the very end,” said one member of the order, Sister Sparkle Plenty.

The Sorensons also were honored twice as American Red Cross heroes for the environment, in 2009 and 2016.

“They were just their own people, and they created identities for themselves and got other people involved,” said Tim Miller, executive director of West County Community Services, which served as fiscal sponsor for their downtown Guerneville work. “They were kind of the Pied Pipers.”

Born and raised in the south Bay Area, where, as a young child, he lived in a Los Gatos mortuary, Keary Sorenson was the son of mortician. He loved debate club and, in later years, was a history buff, passionate about politics, his wife said.

But he once described his former life as that of a “surfing bum.” He grew up appreciative of the forests between Los Gatos and Santa Cruz, as well as its sublime coastline, but headed north after losing everything he had in the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.

He got together with his future spouse a short time later in Santa Rosa, when both were ringing Christmas bells for the Salvation Army, though they’d met some time earlier, in 1988, at a carnival in San Jose where Sally Sorenson was working at the time.

Their first date was a picnic on the Sonoma Coast, at Marshall Gulch Beach near Carmet, where the abundant beach litter sparked an obsession that gripped them both.

They became devoted to trying to undo the damage humans wrought on the planet, beginning with litter pickup at Marshall Gulch and a lengthy stint with the Beach Watch program through the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.

Assigned to an area in Bolinas, they sometimes hiked 20 miles a day to monitor the coastline, track wildlife and collect litter, Sally Sorenson said.

“Sometimes we had high tide, and we really had to run and rush and hold our equipment and cameras and everything over our heads,” she said. “A couple times, we slipped and fell into the ocean.”

For 15 years or more, the couple also spent Saturdays on their own clearing debris from Salmon Creek State Beach and ruing the existence of plastics that litter the ocean’s edge and kill unsuspecting wildlife.

They were trained to examine dead birds, which led to their abhorrence of humans’ careless disposal of trash and, particularly, plastics. Sorenson also described to acquaintances cleaning seabirds after oil spills and observing other wildlife that suffered because of entanglement or consumption of indigestible garbage.

But where some might have been overwhelmed, Sorenson dug deeper, braving rain and mud to clear beaches. He and his wife later focused on the Russian River and riverside encampments, from which garbage could wash downstream and be deposited at the coast.

Working with the Clean River Alliance, they engaged unhoused people in the process, provided tools and bags for them to pack up their own trash, and interacted with them in a way that “they felt seen,” McGraw said.

“He was very emotional, super protective,” she said. “His heart hurt.”

Keeping litter from the ocean became “more than just a lifestyle,” Sorenson once said. “It’s a life. It becomes ingrained in you so deep that it is your life.”

He and his wife, most recently residents of Monte Rio, threw themselves into their volunteer work even as they struggled through the years to make ends meet.

After working for a Novato-based cleaning and restoration service, they purchased the company, now Everclean North, providing everything from carpet cleaning to mold and biohazard remediation. Their services were especially useful in a flood-prone area where urgent response and deep cleaning is critical.

Keary Sorenson insisted on use nontoxic products and invited those who wanted something else to use a different service, said Mary Mount, a local Realtor also known as Sister Claire Voyante, with the Russian River Sisters. Mount’s company owns numerous rental units and employs the company to make them rental-ready.

More recently, the couple started cleaning up in downtown Guerneville, using their power-washing gear where it was needed and chasing the litter from tourists and others that overflowed the few public receptacles.

They eventually got a county contract, funded with transit occupancy tax revenue bolstered by donations, to clean the streets, though friends say they often paid out of pocket for dump fees.

On Saturdays, they would station a trailer in central Guerneville so folks unable to get to the dump or pay the tip fees could drop off household refuse for free. Sometimes they also collected old tires, broken washing machines and other refuse that might otherwise be dumped outdoors.

Sorenson’s effort waned in the past year with injuries and then a lung cancer diagnosis that was debilitating, despite his efforts to fight it.

On Sunday, July 30, supporters hosted a birthday party for Sorenson and 18 friends at Baked On The River, where the guest of honor, tethered to an oxygen tank, urged those present to play their part in the planet’s future.

He died four days later, Aug. 3.

Sorenson, west county Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said via text, “was a shining light in the River — his selflessness and volunteerism for tough tasks was unparalleled.”

“He told me he doesn’t want to rest in peace, by the way. He’s way too active for that!” she added. “I imagine him haunting anyone who dares trash the River or downtown Guerneville … and of course watching over his beloved wife and making sure she’s OK.”

A GoFundMe page set up for the Sorensons can be found at gofundme.com/f/keary-sorenson-trash-trolls-fight-cancer.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Mary Callahan

Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat

I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment. 

