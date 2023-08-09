It’s hard to fathom how many thousands of pounds of trash Keary Sorenson has hauled away from coastal beaches and local watersheds.

It was not just his mission over more than three decades as a resident of west Sonoma County. It was his life.

Even in his last days, he was exhorting friends to do their part to save the planet, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and carry on the work.

When he died last week after a brief but brutal battle with cancer, Sorenson, 68, left a community grateful for his dedication and eager to acknowledge his good work.

“He was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said friend Carol Shumate, who worked in the trenches with Sorenson for several years as a volunteer for the Clean River Alliance, later absorbed by the Russian Riverkeeper organization. “He loved the community. He loved the river and was just relentless in keeping the river clean.”

Friends and acquaintances remember him, also, for a certain flair that, even among the colorful citizens of west county, stood out.

Known at times as part of the Clean River Alliance’s volunteer Garbage Patch Kids, and as Trash Trolls for their role ridding the streets of Guerneville of refuse, Sorenson and his wife, Sally, mixed joy and humor with their serious commitment to Mother Earth.

They sometimes attended public outreach events in outfits and safety helmets covered with beach toys and other items culled from the litter they collected and later attached to their clothes. It was an approach particularly useful in engaging young people.

“It was incredible to see them warm up to Keary,” said fellow Garbage Patch Kid Amy McGraw. “They wanted to touch all the things.”

Two years ago, the couple were sainted by the Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and dubbed Mr. Hippy Skippy Clean Jeans and Mrs. Hippy Skippy Clean Jeans.

“He had a true love for his community, and he put that above all until the very end,” said one member of the order, Sister Sparkle Plenty.

The Sorensons also were honored twice as American Red Cross heroes for the environment, in 2009 and 2016.

“They were just their own people, and they created identities for themselves and got other people involved,” said Tim Miller, executive director of West County Community Services, which served as fiscal sponsor for their downtown Guerneville work. “They were kind of the Pied Pipers.”

Born and raised in the south Bay Area, where, as a young child, he lived in a Los Gatos mortuary, Keary Sorenson was the son of mortician. He loved debate club and, in later years, was a history buff, passionate about politics, his wife said.

But he once described his former life as that of a “surfing bum.” He grew up appreciative of the forests between Los Gatos and Santa Cruz, as well as its sublime coastline, but headed north after losing everything he had in the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.

He got together with his future spouse a short time later in Santa Rosa, when both were ringing Christmas bells for the Salvation Army, though they’d met some time earlier, in 1988, at a carnival in San Jose where Sally Sorenson was working at the time.

Their first date was a picnic on the Sonoma Coast, at Marshall Gulch Beach near Carmet, where the abundant beach litter sparked an obsession that gripped them both.

They became devoted to trying to undo the damage humans wrought on the planet, beginning with litter pickup at Marshall Gulch and a lengthy stint with the Beach Watch program through the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.

Assigned to an area in Bolinas, they sometimes hiked 20 miles a day to monitor the coastline, track wildlife and collect litter, Sally Sorenson said.

“Sometimes we had high tide, and we really had to run and rush and hold our equipment and cameras and everything over our heads,” she said. “A couple times, we slipped and fell into the ocean.”

For 15 years or more, the couple also spent Saturdays on their own clearing debris from Salmon Creek State Beach and ruing the existence of plastics that litter the ocean’s edge and kill unsuspecting wildlife.

They were trained to examine dead birds, which led to their abhorrence of humans’ careless disposal of trash and, particularly, plastics. Sorenson also described to acquaintances cleaning seabirds after oil spills and observing other wildlife that suffered because of entanglement or consumption of indigestible garbage.

But where some might have been overwhelmed, Sorenson dug deeper, braving rain and mud to clear beaches. He and his wife later focused on the Russian River and riverside encampments, from which garbage could wash downstream and be deposited at the coast.