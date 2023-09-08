A 23-year-old defendant asked a judge Thursday to charge him as an adult in a 2016 Rohnert Park killing — a request that could expedite proceedings to determine whether he’s charged as a juvenile under a new law designed to rehabilitate youth offenders.

Daniel Carrillo made his request to Judge Kenneth Gnoss during a transfer hearing in Sonoma County Juvenile Court.

About 55 pieces of evidence have been submitted in the case and Gnoss said he would need to look them over before making a decision, which could come Oct. 23.

“Your transfer to adult court is still my decision,” Gnoss told Carrillo.

Why Carrillo made the request is unclear. His defense attorney, Deborah Hoffman, declined to comment to The Press Democrat following Thursday’s hearing.

Carrillo was 16 in October 2016, when he is suspected of killing an 18-year-old Rancho Cotate High School classmate, Kirk Kimberly, and burying him on Sonoma State University property in Rohnert Park.

He was charged as an adult following his arrest in February 2020, but the matter is being revisited under conditions of Assembly Bill 2361. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law last year and it retroactively applies to unresolved cases involving juvenile offenders in major crimes.

If convicted in juvenile court, Carrillo would face a lighter sentence than he would receive from a conviction in criminal court.

Prosecutors were expected Thursday to begin their argument for Carrillo’s case to be moved to criminal court. Proceedings were instead brief and mostly revolved around Gnoss asking if Carrillo understood the ramifications of his request.

He asked, among other things, whether Carrillo understood the charges against him, the purpose of a transfer hearing and potential sentencing if convicted as an adult instead of a juvenile.

Each time, Carrillo responded “Yes.” or “Yes, your honor.”

The hearing had been expected to continue at least into November and Kimberly’s mother, Jennifer Kimberly of Cotati, called Carrillo’s request a “miracle” following Thursday’s hearing.

Kimberly’s father, Kelly Kimberly, added, “We’re really glad. We haven’t had good news since (Carrillo) was arrested.”

Prosecutors say Carrillo lured Kirk Kimberly to the Rohnert Park site by telling him there would be a meeting involving a marijuana sale but, instead, they say he violently attacked Kimberly from behind, stabbing him at least six times.

Detectives said they believe Carrillo then rode off on Kimberly’s mountain bike.

Two weeks later, a university groundskeeper discovered Kimberly’s body in a shallow grave off Rohnert Park Expressway.

Carrillo was identified as a suspect while he was in custody for an unrelated crime. He has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Prosecutors initially charged Carrillo with robbery related to the bike theft, but that charge was dropped during last year’s preliminary hearing.

The case stalled earlier this year when prosecutors found themselves against AB 2361, which prioritizes rehabilitation over incarceration for youth offenders.

When deciding whether a juvenile is to be tried as an adult, judges must consider the gravity of an offense; the degree of criminal sophistication; whether a minor can be rehabilitated before expiration of a juvenile court’s jurisdiction; the delinquent’s history; and success of previous rehabilitation attempts by the juvenile court.

AB 2361 tacked on other considerations, such as the potential for rehabilitation or lack thereof:

“Clear and convincing evidence” be included with the prosecution’s argument that a minor can’t be rehabilitated under juvenile court jurisdiction.

Transfer orders include reasons supporting court findings that a minor cannot rehabilitate under the juvenile court jurisdiction.

Carrillo could be sentenced to life in prison, if convicted he is tried and convicted in adult court.

If he is tried as a juvenile and found guilty, he might be held in juvenile detention until he’s about 25 — or two years from the date of his commitment, whichever comes later.

