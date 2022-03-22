Defendant in Monte Rio killing to undergo a mental evaluation

Court proceedings have been suspended in a Monte Rio murder case while a mental evaluation is performed on the 32-year-old man accused of committing the March 1 fatal shooting.

The decision was made Monday during a hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Francisco Gonzalez had originally been scheduled to be arraigned in connection with the killing of his 72-year-old father, Rufino Gonzalez.

He is charged with one count each of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of concealing a dagger, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Results from the younger Gonzalez’s evaluation are due by April 15 and a mental competency hearing has been scheduled for April 22, according to court records.

Monday’s proceedings, which were overseen by Judge Robert LaForge, were previously continued from a March 10 hearing in which Francisco Gonzalez was supposed to appear via Zoom from the Sonoma County jail.

But, court officials said, he refused to cooperate at that time and the hearing ended without him appearing on camera or entering a plea.

Court records show Monday’s hearing ended with similar results after Francisco Gonzalez, again, refused to cooperate.

Monday’s order for a mental evaluation marks the second time in as many years that Gonzalez’s mental status had been questioned following an arrest.

In April 2020, Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him just south of Santa Rosa on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle. Court proceedings were suspended on that charge while his mental competency was evaluated.

They resumed in Dec. 2020 after Gonzalez was deemed competent. He was convicted a month later of possessing an assault weapon.

Three weeks ago, Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies went to Willow Road in Monte Rio after residents reported hearing gunfire. They found Rufino Gonzalez, who had been shot, at the end of the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities ordered nearby residents to shelter in place as more gunshots rang out. A search was started for the alleged shooter, who was identified as the elder Gonzalez’s son.

Francisco Gonzalez was arrested hours later in an area west of Graton after someone spotted him and reported his location to authorities.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.