Defendant in Santa Rosa’s first homicide of 2022 to stand trial

A chance encounter between four men lasted a matter of seconds before one opened fire and another was killed earlier this year outside a Santa Rosa food truck.

Prosecutors presented surveillance footage of the Jan. 15 killing during a preliminary hearing for Inocencio Dunuan, who was ordered Friday to stand trial in the death of Brayan Perez-Lara, 31, of Santa Rosa.

The 28-year-old Santa Rosa man is charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting, which was Sonoma County’s first homicide of 2022. He’s also charged with violating a possession ban on guns due to previous convictions.

Dunuan is scheduled to be arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court on Dec. 14.

Friday’s trial ruling was made by Judge Christopher Chandler.

Outside the courtroom, Dunuan’s defense attorney Tony Serra called the shooting “a terrible tragedy.”

“But what we litigate at the preliminary hearing is a very small percent of what will come out at trial,” he said.

Assistant Sonoma County District Attorney Brian Staebell declined to comment, citing the ongoing prosecution.

Friday’s hearing lasted just under two hours and included testimony from three law enforcement officials who discussed the aftermath of the shooting at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue in Roseland.

Testimony was capped off by surveillance footage from La Fondita’s food truck, which showed the defendant and a young woman arriving just before 1 a.m. Jan. 15.

On their way out, they passed three men who had just pulled up to the food truck. Brief words were exchanged in passing before Dunuan opened fire, prosecutors said.

No specifics were presented Friday on the relationship between the parties or what they said to each other.

Footage shows Perez-Lara falling after being shot and briefly standing up before falling back to the ground as La Fondita customers and staff circled him.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Two family members were in attendance Friday and they broke into tears when the footage played. Court proceedings stalled briefly while officials consoled them.

A Santa Rosa police detective testified investigators obtained surveillance footage from the food truck showing the shooter fleeing in a Honda Pilot.

They traced it to a home in the 300 block of Asuelo Way, where Dunuan was arrested about 4 p.m. Jan. 15.

He remains in custody without bail at the Sonoma County jail.

Seventeen Sonoma County deaths have been investigated as homicides this year, including 10 in Santa Rosa ‒ most recently a murder-suicide on Oct. 12.

The 2022 homicide rate surpassed the county’s rates for each year over the past decade.

Prior to this year, 2017 was the worst 12-month period with 12 homicides.

