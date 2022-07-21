Defendant in sideshow shooting touted as pillar of community

A dozen friends and family members sat in a Sonoma County courtroom Wednesday, waiting to show support for Ti’Ari Thompson, who remains jailed without bail in the wake of his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

Twice as many people, Thompson’s mother said, were present during an earlier court appearance for the 21 year old who is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on May 5 in Santa Rosa.

Andrea Quintana believes there is no way her son could have done what he has been accused of — not just because she is his mother — but because the allegation is completely outside Thompson’s character.

This image shows Santa Rosa resident Ti'Ari Thompson, 21. He's charged with attempted murder in a May 5, 2022 shooting but is being supported by friends, family and colleagues. (Submitted photo)

She said she is not alone in her sentiments and points to the support her son has garnered from his friends, family members, employers and coaches as indicative of his integrity and role as a pillar of the community.

“He’s presented that way to everyone he’s met. Not just his family,” Quintana, 41, said following Wednesday’s hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court.

The shooting occurred during an unsanctioned Cinco de Mayo sideshow at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood.

Police publicly identified Thompson as a suspect on June 13 and circulated photos of him, including one that was taken at his high school graduation.

Accompanied by his attorney and family, he surrendered to authorities a day later and was ordered jailed in lieu of $1.5 million.

His defense attorney filed a request to have Thompson’s bail reduced, but a judge rejected it two weeks ago. He has since been ordered held without bail. It is not clear why that occurred.

Thompson was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday but the matter was continued to Aug. 18.

Despite those who condemn Thompson’s arrest, law enforcement officials say his current status is specifically a result of what happened on May 5.

“A lot of what we do is based on a crime itself,” Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Thompson’s attorney, Gabriel Quinnan, said it’s too early to comment on the case. Quintana also declined to comment on what officials say took place, but stressed that she is proud of her son.

“He’s a good kid. He has a good head and he works hard,” she said.

The night of May 5

In a motion opposing the defense’s request to reduce bail, the prosecution stated that the shooting was preceded by a fight involving the victim and another man.

It occurred as up to 750 people and 200 vehicles converged on Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where sideshows have repeatedly occurred.

Sideshows are dangerous vehicle demonstrations where drivers perform various tricks, including doughnuts and figure-eights, in proximity to a crowd. Area law enforcement have been cracking down on them in recent months.

During the fight, the victim was approached by two other men — one in a black shirt and one in a gray shirt, officials said.

The first man kicked the victim in the head and the second, believed to be Thompson, shot him twice before they drove from the scene, according to court documents.

As a result of the shooting, court records stated, the victim suffered “extreme internal damage,” including a lost kidney, damaged liver and a bullet remains lodged in his body.

investigators identified Santa Rosa resident Juan Gutierrez as the suspect who kicked the victim. He was arrested May 11 on suspicion of assault, Mahurin said Wednesday..

Investigators interviewed Gutierrez and the other man involved in the fight before identifying Thompson as a suspect.

Mahurin said the gun used to shoot the victim has yet to be found and a motive for the shooting hasn’t been determined.

What supporters say about Thompson

Thompson is a Santa Rosa native who graduated from Windsor High School in 2017, his mother said. He enjoys working on cars, has aspirations to be a welder and is expecting a child with his fiancée.

In its argument for reduced bail, the defense cited Thompson’s inability to post bail, lack of a criminal record and cooperation in surrendering to police.

Ultimately, according to the defense motion, “The underlying cause of the behavior Mr. Thompson exhibited is not being adequately addressed by his continued incarceration. Any concerns this court has about public safety can be appropriately addressed by non-monetary conditions of release.”

Thompson would have willingly attended court hearings, Quinnan, his attorney, added Wednesday.

Prosecutors contended the defense’s argument wasn’t sufficient for a bail reduction and the motion ultimately failed, leaving Thompson to remain in custody.

The defense submitted 17 testimonials from Thompson’s friends and family supporting a bail reduction.

They noted he participated in high school sports, including baseball, football and wrestling. He volunteered as an umpire and mascot and worked concession stands during sporting events.

Sarane Collins, owner of Reliable Hardware in Santa Rosa, wrote that Thompson had been employed there since June 2019 and “is one of the most valuable employees.”

“Ti’Ari is very respectful and dependable and a pleasure to have in our shop,” she added. “Ti’Ari is missed and has a job waiting for him when he’s ready.”

Donna Koop, former board president of the Santa Rosa Stallions youth football team, said she has known Thompson since he was a child and noted that he started playing when he was 6 years old.

“I cannot remember ever a time when he was a problem,” Koop wrote. “Therefore, I was so shocked when I read that Ti’Ari was wanted in connection with the May 5 shooting....”

Quintana submitted her own testimonial in support of her son and said she is grateful for all the other statements.

“Their reflections of him are very meaningful to me,” she said.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi