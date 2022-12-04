Defendant in Sonoma gunfire with deputies still hospitalized, proceedings delayed

Proceedings have again been delayed in the court case of a Sonoma Valley man who exchanged gunfire with Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies.

Attempts for Nathan Smart to enter a plea have been delayed due to his ongoing hospitalization after being shot at least twice in the Oct. 15 incident in downtown Sonoma.

He was to try again Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court but the matter was rescheduled to Jan. 4, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Smart is charged with one count each of attempted murder; assaulting a police officer with a gun; possessing a zip gun; being a felon possessing a gun; being a felon possessing ammunition; having a concealed gun; having a loaded gun in public; making threats; cruelty to an elderly or dependent adult; and vandalism.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the incident as it involved sheriff’s deputies, Smart fired an “improvised firearm” that appeared in a photo to be made of pipe and black tape.

Police say Smart threatened to shoot himself and a family member at a home on Clayton Avenue, about 2 miles northwest of the shooting scene.

Later that night, officials said sheriff’s deputies were investigating reports of vandalism in downtown Sonoma when they encountered the defendant.

Smart opened fire on a deputy, who returned fire, investigators said.

Smart ran away but emerged from an alleyway. He was still armed and was shot two or three times by a second deputy as he ran toward authorities, officials said.

Neither deputy was injured and Smart was taken to a hospital in Sacramento

