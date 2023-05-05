A Novato man may learn Friday if he will stand trial in the fatal shooting that occurred six weeks ago during an unauthorized warehouse party west of Santa Rosa.

David Morales, 20, is attending a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court before Judge Robert LaForge.

A preliminary hearing allows a judge to be presented with testimony and evidence before deciding whether a defendant may stand trial.

Testimony began around 10:30 a.m. before recessing for lunch.

Morales is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder related to the March 25 killing of San Rafael resident Raul Ramirez Reyes, 20.

The shooting occurred around 12 a.m. at 5575 Hall Road, a rural property just over a mile west of Santa Rosa city limits.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies discovered at least 100 people were attending a party when two were shot.

One of them, Ramirez, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was treated at a local hospital.

The suspect and numerous guests fled before authorities arrived. It is believed more people may be involved in the shooting but witnesses have been uncooperative, authorities said.

A 19-year-old San Rafael resident, Jesee Velazquez-Signor, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an investigation before being released on bail, officials said.

Morales was arrested at an unspecified location in Vallejo the afternoon of March 25.

Days after the shooting, the property owner told The Press Democrat it belonged to his family for 30 years and was used to store agricultural equipment and off-road vehicles.

According to George Kokalis, his grandson held the party without permission and it was attended by people the organizers did not know.

There was a fistfight that escalated to a shooting, Kokalis said.

This story will be updated.

